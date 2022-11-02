Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Wells Fargo & Company
  News
  Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-02 pm EDT
46.88 USD   -0.15%
04:37pWells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 7.00 Percent
BU
08:11aWatergate-era Audit Fraud Rules Face Post-Wells Fargo Revamp
AQ
05:47aNorth American Morning Briefing: Caution to -2-
DJ
Wells Fargo Bank Increases Prime Rate to 7.00 Percent

11/02/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., said today it is increasing its prime rate to 7.00 percent from 6.25 percent, effective tomorrow, Nov. 3, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102006102/en/

Wells Fargo Bank branch located in the Wells Fargo Center (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo Bank branch located in the Wells Fargo Center (Photo: Wells Fargo)

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 317 M - -
Net income 2022 14 438 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,41x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 239 209
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 46,95 $
Average target price 52,88 $
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-2.15%178 903
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-20.51%375 890
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.63%290 412
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.27%189 051
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-22.59%134 999
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-6.09%128 471