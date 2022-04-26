Log in
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

04/26 10:17:05 am EDT
45.80 USD   -0.08%
09:46aWells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend
BU
09:16aWELLS FARGO INVESTMENT INSTITUTE REPORT : Transformative Technologies
BU
04/25WELLS FARGO MPANY : Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend

04/26/2022 | 09:46am EDT
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.25 per share, payable June 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 6, 2022, as approved today by the Wells Fargo board of directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220425005997/en/

Wells Fargo (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo (Photo: Wells Fargo)

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-CF


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 789 M - -
Net income 2022 15 724 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 2,31%
Capitalization 174 B 174 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 246 577
Free-Float 69,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 45,83 $
Average target price 60,20 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-4.48%173 691
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 336
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.18%300 636
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%246 883
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%178 947
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-20.28%149 434