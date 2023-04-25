Advanced search
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58:41 2023-04-25 pm EDT
40.56 USD   -2.16%
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend

04/25/2023
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.30 per share, payable June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record on May 5, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425006034/en/

Wells Fargo Bank branch located in the Wells Fargo Center (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo Bank branch located in the Wells Fargo Center (Photo: Wells Fargo)

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF


03:37pWells Fargo & Company Announces Common Stock Dividend
BU
01:12pUS consumer confidence hits nine-month low; housing market stabilizes
RE
12:58pTop US banks face little investor pressure on fossil-fuel financing
RE
11:36aWells Fargo shareholder proposal against supermajority voting structure 'too close to c..
RE
06:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Fall Ahea..
DJ
06:19aTop US banks face calls to wind down fossil-fuel financing
RE
05:44aFirst Republic shares plunge as $100 billion deposit flight jolts investors
RE
04/24Wells Fargo & Company/mn : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/24First Republic Bank deposits falls 41%, shares slide
RE
04/24Climate activists spray protests on U.S. bank offices on eve of annual meetings
RE
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 80 102 M - -
Net income 2023 18 025 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,64x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 156 B 156 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 235 591
Free-Float 68,4%
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 41,45 $
Average target price 48,39 $
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Tracy Kerrins Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.12%155 986
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.4.80%412 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-10.14%237 260
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.98%231 208
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.95%168 934
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.86%143 883
