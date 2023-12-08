Wells Fargo & Company announced that Darlene Goins is named head of Philanthropy and Community Impact. She will be responsible for the company?s philanthropic strategy in housing access and affordability, financial health, small business growth and sustainability, reporting to vice chairman of Public Affairs Bill Daley. Previously, Goins served as head of Diverse Customer Segments within Wells Fargo?s Consumer, Small & Business Banking, leveraging customer feedback, analytics, and insights to meet the needs of diverse customers.

Goins also led the company?s Banking Inclusion Initiative, a 10-year commitment to accelerate access to affordable mainstream accounts and help unbanked individuals have easier access to low-cost banking and financial education. In an earlier role, Goins served as head of Financial Health Philanthropy for the Wells Fargo Foundation, responsible for helping underserved communities by reducing debt, driving savings and advancing wealth-building. She also spent several years in leadership roles at FICO, a leading data and analytics company.

Goins is based in San Francisco and currently serves on the boards of national nonprofits Prosperity Now and the Bank Administration Institute (BAI) and serves on the Marin County Priority Setting Committee. She earned a bachelor?s degree in electrical engineering and a master?s degree in Engineering-Economic Systems (now the Department of Management Science) from Stanford University.