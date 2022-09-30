Wells Fargo Donates $1 Million Toward Hurricane Relief in Florida

Customer, employee, and community support available

Wells Fargo is donating $1 million from the Wells Fargo Foundation to aid four statewide organizations providing urgent relief in Florida following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In addition, customer accommodations and employee support are available for those directly impacted by the storm.

“We are thinking of our customers, employees, and the many communities we serve following one of the state’s most devastating hurricanes,” said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact. “Wells Fargo is here with you in the days and months ahead as communities rebuild. We are grateful for the local nonprofits that families rely on to help rebuild their homes and lives during these incredibly difficult times. We hope our donation expands their capacity to reach those who need it most.”

The donation will support four organizations with statewide reach through $250,000 grants to:

American Red Cross : As part of ongoing disaster relief efforts, the grant will help provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies, and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Ian.

: As part of ongoing disaster relief efforts, the grant will help provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies, and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Ian. Feeding Florida : Feeding Florida’s food banks are on the ground providing food, water, and resources to those impacted by this hurricane.

: Feeding Florida’s food banks are on the ground providing food, water, and resources to those impacted by this hurricane. Florida Housing Coalition : Funding will support the organization’s recovery efforts focused on urgent housing needs and repairs.

Funding will support the organization’s recovery efforts focused on urgent housing needs and repairs. Volunteer Florida: The state’s official private fund will assist Florida’s communities as they respond to and recover from this natural disaster.

“The Wells Fargo donation will enable the Florida Housing Coalition to help address the overwhelming need for housing stability right now,” said Jaimie Ross, president and CEO of the Florida Housing Coalition. “Early action and support are key to so many people facing the loss of their home or not being able to safely reach home. We will be working on immediate needs as well as long-term recovery across the state.”

“On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank Wells Fargo for their significant financial contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund in response to the state-wide recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian,” said CEO of Volunteer Florida Josie Tamayo. “Their contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund will help provide essential services in rebuilding our affected communities.”

In addition, Wells Fargo customers who wish to support the American Red Cross Hurricane Ian relief efforts may donate through any Wells Fargo ATM nationwide, except for Washington D.C., beginning today through Oct. 13. There is no fee for ATM donations, and 100% of contributions will be sent to the American Red Cross.

Supporting customers

Wells Fargo is committed to providing support to customers and clients affected by Hurricane Ian. Customers who want to discuss their financial needs should call 1-800-219-9739.

For support related to commercial accounts, customers can contact their relationship manager or client service officer directly, or call Global Treasury Management Service at 1-800-AT-WELLS (1-800-289-3557).

Caring for employees

The company’s We Care Fund was established to aid employees during unexpected financial hardship, including natural disasters. Employees who are impacted by Hurricane Ian should contact their manager or Employee Assistance Consulting to be connected to resources, including the We Care application process.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

*The American Red Cross name, emblem, and copyrighted materials are being used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion, or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.

News Release Category: WF-PESG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005449/en/