Wells Fargo Donates $300,000 in Support of Disaster Relief in Puerto Rico

Funding to help address urgent needs following Hurricane Fiona

Wells Fargo is donating $300,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support three organizations providing urgent relief in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. The funding to the Hispanic Federation, SBP, and World Central Kitchen will focus on necessities like meals and supplies as well as resources for rebuilding efforts.

“We understand the urgency when natural disasters hit – especially in Puerto Rico, where communities are still recovering from Hurricane Maria,” said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact. “At times like this, our company supports the resilience of Puerto Rico and is quickly deploying resources to help meet the many needs unfolding in the aftermath of this storm.”

The donation will support on-the-ground activities in Puerto Rico through $100,000 grants to:

Hispanic Federation, an advocacy organization engaged in rebuilding Puerto Rico through housing and community development, small business support, health services, and emergency assistance, among other initiatives. Hispanic Federation will focus on emergency access to food, water and supplies.

SBP (formerly St. Bernard Project), a long-term home rebuilding and disaster response organization with existing operations in Puerto Rico. SBP will assess damage, distribute supplies, help people navigate federal assistance and rebuild homes for impacted families.

World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. World Central Kitchen is serving freshly prepared meals to the most impacted with the help of local community members.

In addition, the company provides annual funding to the American Red Cross to help communities prepare for disasters big and small. This ongoing support to the Red Cross’ Annual Disaster Giving Program will help the Red Cross provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies, and comfort to those affected.

