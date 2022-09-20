Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:50 2022-09-20 pm EDT
43.19 USD   -2.56%
11:11aCHARLES SCHARF : Wells Fargo CEO Scharf to tell Congress bank could still face setbacks while addressing regulatory woes
RE
10:48aFord shares fall 10% on warning of higher inflation-related supply costs
RE
10:21aAlliance of Milwaukee Organizations Announces $7.5 Million Grant From Wells Fargo Foundation to Boost Homeownership for Families of Color
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo Donates $300,000 in Support of Disaster Relief in Puerto Rico

09/20/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Funding to help address urgent needs following Hurricane Fiona

Wells Fargo is donating $300,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support three organizations providing urgent relief in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. The funding to the Hispanic Federation, SBP, and World Central Kitchen will focus on necessities like meals and supplies as well as resources for rebuilding efforts.

“We understand the urgency when natural disasters hit – especially in Puerto Rico, where communities are still recovering from Hurricane Maria,” said Otis Rolley, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation and head of Philanthropy and Community Impact. “At times like this, our company supports the resilience of Puerto Rico and is quickly deploying resources to help meet the many needs unfolding in the aftermath of this storm.”

The donation will support on-the-ground activities in Puerto Rico through $100,000 grants to:

  • Hispanic Federation, an advocacy organization engaged in rebuilding Puerto Rico through housing and community development, small business support, health services, and emergency assistance, among other initiatives. Hispanic Federation will focus on emergency access to food, water and supplies.
  • SBP (formerly St. Bernard Project), a long-term home rebuilding and disaster response organization with existing operations in Puerto Rico. SBP will assess damage, distribute supplies, help people navigate federal assistance and rebuild homes for impacted families.
  • World Central Kitchen, which provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. World Central Kitchen is serving freshly prepared meals to the most impacted with the help of local community members.

In addition, the company provides annual funding to the American Red Cross to help communities prepare for disasters big and small. This ongoing support to the Red Cross’ Annual Disaster Giving Program will help the Red Cross provide food, emergency shelter, relief supplies, and comfort to those affected.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

*The American Red Cross name, emblem, and copyrighted materials are being used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion, or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org.

News Release Category: WF-PSEG


© Business Wire 2022
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
11:11aCHARLES SCHARF : Wells Fargo CEO Scharf to tell Congress bank could still face setbacks wh..
RE
10:48aFord shares fall 10% on warning of higher inflation-related supply costs
RE
10:21aAlliance of Milwaukee Organizations Announces $7.5 Million Grant From Wells Fargo Found..
AQ
09:38aWill it be 0.75%, or 1%?
MS
06:16aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Adobe, Diamondback Energy, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo..
MS
05:53aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Treasury Yields -2-
DJ
09/19Daily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Sept. 19
MT
09/19US Homebuilder Confidence Falls for Ninth Straight Month as Industry Costs Mount
MT
09/19Daiwa Securities Adjusts Wells Fargo & Company Price Target to $50 From $44, Maintains ..
MT
09/19JAMIE DIMON : Big U.S. bank CEOs to be grilled by Congress on consumer, social issues
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 053 M - -
Net income 2022 15 194 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,30x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 243 674
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 44,32 $
Average target price 52,96 $
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.63%168 108
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.38%347 683
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.03%278 742
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.59%211 567
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.96%151 571
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-5.81%133 637