WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
04/14 08:58:08 am
40.155 USD   +0.92%
08:35aBanks Log Negative Credit-Loss Provisions
DJ
08:16aUS Futures Flat as Earnings Season Kicks Off
MT
08:14aWELLS FARGO MPANY  : profit jumps to $4.74 billion in first quarter
AQ
Wells Fargo Earnings Jump as Economy Bounces Back

04/14/2021 | 06:47am EDT
By Ben Eisen

Wells Fargo & Co. said earnings soared in the first three months of the year.

The San Francisco-based lender on Wednesday posted a profit of $4.74 billion for the first quarter, up from $653 million a year earlier. A year ago, Wells Fargo and other big banks set aside billions of dollars to prepare for a coronavirus recession, hammering their profits at the time.

Per-share earnings were $1.05, beating the 71 cents forecast in a FactSet poll of analysts.

Wells Fargo said it had revenue of $18.06 billion, up 2% from $17.72 billion a year earlier. That beat the $17.52 billion expected by analysts.

Wells Fargo's sevenfold rise in profits came during what is shaping up to be an economic resurgence. That has prompted banks to release some of the money they stowed away last year to protect against soured loans, which has boosted their bottom lines.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. both reported sharply higher first-quarter profits on Wednesday.

The buoyant economy has been a boost for bank investors, lifting shares of the largest lenders far more than the broader market so far this year. Wells Fargo, a laggard last year, has been among the biggest gainers this year, rising 32% so far in 2021. In premarket trading on Wednesday, shares rose slightly.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-21 0847ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 761 M - -
Net income 2021 11 876 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 164 B 164 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 268 531
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 42,62 $
Last Close Price 39,79 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY31.84%164 498
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.26%467 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.73%339 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%288 341
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.54%213 947
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.49%193 965
