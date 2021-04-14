Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo Earnings Jump as Economy Bounces Back -- 4th Update

04/14/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Ben Eisen

Wells Fargo & Co. said earnings soared in the first three months of the year after the bank released some of the money it put aside for bad loans earlier in the pandemic.

The San Francisco-based lender on Wednesday posted a profit of $4.74 billion for the first quarter, up from $653 million a year earlier. A year ago, Wells Fargo and other big banks set aside billions of dollars to prepare for a coronavirus recession, hammering their profits at the time.

Per-share earnings were $1.05, beating the 71 cents forecast in a FactSet poll of analysts.

Wells Fargo said it had revenue of $18.06 billion, up 2% from $17.72 billion a year earlier. That beat the $17.52 billion expected by analysts.

The bank's sevenfold rise in profit came during what is shaping up to be an economic resurgence. That has prompted banks to release some of the money they stowed away last year to protect against soured loans, which has boosted their bottom lines.

"Economic trends improved during the quarter, and while there are risks, the likelihood of improvement continues to increase," Chief Executive Charles Scharf said in a call with analysts Wednesday.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. both reported sharply higher first-quarter profits on Wednesday.

The buoyant economy has been a boost for bank investors, lifting shares of the largest lenders far more than the broader market so far this year. Wells Fargo, a laggard last year, has been among the biggest gainers. It has risen 39% so far in 2021, including a 5.5% rise on Wednesday.

While consumers and businesses could still default en masse when government aid programs wear off, banks are deciding they pocketed more than they needed at the beginning of the crisis. Wells Fargo said that it released $1.05 billion from its reserves in the first quarter. Net charge-offs declined from a year ago.

Wells Fargo is operating under a three-year-old cap on its growth, punishment for its 2016 fake-account scandal. That has pushed executives to turn to cost-cutting.

The bank's expenses declined from the previous quarter, but were still up from a year ago. They totaled $13.99 billion in the first quarter, up 7% from $13.05 billion a year earlier.

Wells Fargo executives said earlier in the year that they wanted to cut at least $8 billion from the annual budget and recognize roughly $3.7 billion of it this year. The bank has been laying off employees, closing branches and shrinking its office space. Head count shrank by about 4,000 in the first quarter.

The bank also sold its asset-management and corporate-trust businesses in the first quarter. Mr. Scharf said executives hope to see growth in the credit-card business and middle-market investment-banking unit.

Banks have also been challenged by low interest rates, which have eaten into the difference between what they pay to borrow money and what they earn lending it out. Wells Fargo said its net interest income fell 22% to $8.8 billion from $11.31 billion a year earlier.

The bank's book of loans continued to shrink in the first quarter, mirroring a drop-off in loan demand across the industry. Consumer and commercial loans fell 15% from a year ago to $861.57 billion.

Noninterest income, which includes fees, rose 45% to $9.27 billion from $6.41 billion a year earlier.

Wells Fargo's investment-banking division had profit of $1.57 billion, a fivefold increase from a year earlier. It posted the biggest profit since at least early 2019, when it first broke out results for that division. Banks' Wall Street businesses have been a bright spot during the pandemic, though Wells has a far smaller bank than its peers.

Write to Ben Eisen at ben.eisen@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-21 1656ET

All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
04:57pWells Fargo Earnings Jump as Economy Bounces Back -- 4th Update
DJ
04:44pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Businesses Power Goldman, JPMorgan to R..
DJ
04:31pWall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings
RE
03:25pDJ INDUSTRIAL  : Wells Fargo Investment Institute Expects 'Robust Economic Growt..
MT
03:24pWells Fargo starts to emerge from sales scandal as first-quarter profit jumps
RE
02:48pS&P 500 dips off record high, Dow rises on bank earnings
RE
02:47pGoldman Sachs' bumper quarter fuels optimism on targets
RE
02:25pDow Pares Gains, S&P 500 Closes Lower -- Update
DJ
02:17pDow Pares Gains, S&P 500 Closes Lower
DJ
01:22pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street Businesses Power Goldman, JPMorgan to R..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 761 M - -
Net income 2021 11 876 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 164 B 164 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees 268 531
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 42,62 $
Last Close Price 39,79 $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY31.84%164 498
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.26%467 218
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.73%339 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.54%288 341
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.71%213 947
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.13.08%193 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ