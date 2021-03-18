Wells Fargo Investment Institute: The New Landscape

Report addresses how investors can find opportunities in post-pandemic markets

Wells Fargo Investment Institute (WFII) today released a special report, “The New Landscape,” which looks at what pandemic-related trends may be here to stay in the coming months and years, how these trends might affect consumer patterns and business activity, and what types of assets are poised to potentially benefit.

“The global pandemic accelerated certain market trends that were already underway and sparked new ones,” said Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management. “Our report examines the trends at play as we enter a new normal and investor considerations for potential post-pandemic prospects.”

The report delves into each of the following topics:

Tracking potential shifts in equity leadership

Coordinated monetary and fiscal policy

Is a new commodities bull emerging?

WFII looks for elements of active investing that are making a comeback

Considerations for post-pandemic prospects

Keys to restarting your small business

“Investors should assess their current asset allocation strategies and adjust for stronger growth potential amid a continued low-rate environment,” said Tracie McMillion, head of global asset allocation strategy for WFII. “We are more favorable on equities, but it’s important to note that bonds can still help moderate volatility.”

The report outlines five considerations for investors:

Broaden equity asset-class and sector exposure Be selective with fixed-income holdings Increase allocations to commodities Employ hedging strategies to take advantage of rising merger & acquisition activity and mitigate downside risk Invest in leading-edge companies and income-producing assets through private capital

Download the report, “The New Landscape,” read “Avoid four potential post-pandemic pitfalls with these investment strategies” on Wells Fargo Stories, and watch a video discussing the top trends to watch and how to position your portfolio.

Investment and insurance products:

NOT FDIC-Insured ● NO Bank Guarantee ● MAY Lose Value

