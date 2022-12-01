Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-11-30 pm EST
47.95 USD   +0.80%
06:02aWells Fargo Named a Global Best in Service Winner by Euromoney Magazine
BU
01:05aAnalysis-Markets sigh with relief after Powell speech, but more turbulence likely ahead
RE
11/30Stocks gain ground, Treasury yields pull back after Powell statement
RE
Wells Fargo Named a Global Best in Service Winner by Euromoney Magazine

12/01/2022 | 06:02am EST
Wells Fargo has been named Global Best in Service for U.S. Dollar cash management for financial institutions by Euromoney magazine in their 2022 Cash Management Financial Institutions Survey. In its 21st year, the annual survey asks cash managers, treasurers, and financial officers worldwide to rank and assess their top providers of cash management services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005200/en/

Wells Fargo Named a Global Best in Service Winner by Euromoney Magazine (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“The results reinforce that our service has been and continues to be a key differentiator for us in the marketplace,” said Marcus Sehr, Wells Fargo’s Global Treasury Management (GTM) Banks Leader. “We are proud to have received this recognition from Euromoney and the industry and are honored that our clients trust us as their partner of choice for cash management services.”

The award, along with recent industry success, including being the top ACH originator for the 10th consecutive year, demonstrates Wells Fargo’s industry leadership in payments and cash management.

“We strive to provide our clients with innovative products and service that empower their success,” added Joanne Strobel, GTM’s Corporate & Investment Banking Segment Solutions & Advisory Leader. “This award reaffirms that we are prioritizing service and partnering with our clients to deliver solutions that are right for their business.”

About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-AR


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 74 319 M - -
Net income 2022 14 389 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,46x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 239 209
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 47,95 $
Average target price 53,86 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-0.06%182 713
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-13.76%405 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.92%303 649
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.14%207 157
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-12.78%152 678
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-0.35%136 671