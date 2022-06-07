Log in
Wells Fargo Names Amy Bonitatibus as Chief Communications and Brand Officer

06/07/2022 | 01:11pm EDT
Bonitatibus joins Wells Fargo from Chase where she served as Chief Communications Officer

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Amy Bonitatibus has been named Chief Communications and Brand Officer, effective Sept. 12, 2022. Bonitatibus will report to Bill Daley, vice chairman of Public Affairs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220607006085/en/

Headshot of Amy Bonitatibus (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Headshot of Amy Bonitatibus (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Bonitatibus joins Wells Fargo from Chase, the retail arm of JPMorgan Chase, where she served as Chief Communications Officer. In her role, Amy led all aspects of the company’s media relations, public affairs, internal communications, social media, and reputation management. She joined Chase in 2012 and has held a number of senior marketing and communications positions, including Chief Marketing Officer for the Home Lending business. Under her leadership, the business achieved record volume and brand consideration ratings.

“Amy brings a wealth of experience in financial services managing a large-scale communications organization as well as deep expertise in brand management,” said Daley. “We look forward to having her join the company in the fall to lead this important function within our Public Affairs team.”

Prior to joining Chase, Amy was a senior director at Fannie Mae, where she managed executive communications and media relations and led a grassroots media campaign for the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Making Home Affordable program. She began her career as deputy press secretary to Senator Hillary Clinton, where she drafted and edited speeches, congressional testimony, press statements and op-eds for the senator. She also served as communications and policy director on a number of congressional campaigns.

Bonitatibus holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University and a Master of Policy Management from the Georgetown Public Policy Institute.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO


