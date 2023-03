March 10 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co:

* WELLS FARGO SAYS IS AWARE THAT SOME CUSTOMERS’ DIRECT DEPOSIT TRANSACTIONS ARE NOT SHOWING ON THEIR ACCOUNTS - STATEMENT

* WELLS FARGO SAYS WE ARE WORKING QUICKLY ON A RESOLUTION AND APOLOGIZE FOR THE INCONVENIENCE- STATEMENT

* WELLS FARGO SAYS CUSTOMERS' ACCOUNTS CONTINUE TO BE SECURE - STATEMENT