    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:17 2022-06-09 pm EDT
41.83 USD   -6.27%
04:05pWells Fargo Under Investigation For Hiring Practices, New York Times Reports
DJ
03:26pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Sink Deeper in Late Thursday Trading
MT
03:18pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
Wells Fargo Under Investigation For Hiring Practices, New York Times Reports

06/09/2022 | 04:05pm EDT
--Wells Fargo & Co. is at the center of a criminal investigation to determine whether the company violated federal laws by conducting fake job interviews with women and people of color for positions that had already been promised to other people, according to the New York Times.

--Sources told the Times that a civil rights unit inside the criminal division of the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is in the early stages of conducting the investigation. The probe follows a whistle-blower complaint, published May 19 by the Times, that Wells Fargo bank managers were interviewing "diverse" applicants for positions that were already promised to other people. The complaint follows a company-wide policy that was put in place in 2020 that at least half of the candidates interviewed for positions paying $100,000 or more needed to be diverse.

--A Wells Fargo spokeswoman declined to comment to the Times. Company representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment by Dow Jones Newswires.


Full story:

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/09/business/wells-fargo-fake-interviews-investigation.html


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-22 1604ET

