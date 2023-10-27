By Stephen Nakrosis

Wells Fargo said Vice Chairman Thomas Nides, the former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, will leave the company, effective immediately, to return his attention to events unfolding in the Middle East.

The former ambassador joined Wells Fargo in September.

Nides said, "While my tenure as ambassador ended a few short months ago, I now feel an obligation to turn my attention back to the region and continue to provide whatever assistance I can, outside of an official government role, to help find solutions for the people living there." He added he plans to work with the UJA Federation in New York and other Middle East organizations, "to bring whatever expertise I can."

The company said William M. Daley, its Vice Chairman of Public Affairs until last month, will return to his prior role, effective immediately. Wells Fargo intends to re-start a search for Daley's replacement in the coming weeks.

