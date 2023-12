Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo on Wednesday became the first major bank in the United States to have a unionized workforce, Bloomberg News reported.

Workers at a Wells Fargo branch in Albuquerque, New Mexico, voted 5-3 on Wednesday to join the Communications Workers of America's Wells Fargo Workers United, in an election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board, according to the report. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)