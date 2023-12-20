Dec 20 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo employees at the bank's Albuquerque, New Mexico branch voted to join the Communications Workers of America's Wells Fargo Workers United, the union said on Wednesday.

The vote marks the first time employees of a major U.S. bank have formed a union.

Workers at the bank's branch in Bethel, Alaska are set to vote on the unionization campaign on Thursday. Employees at the Daytona Beach, Florida branch have also filed for union elections. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)