  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:46 2022-10-13 pm EDT
42.52 USD   +4.95%
01:30pWells Fargo failing to protect customers from scams on Zelle -Senator Warren
RE
01:18pWells Fargo customers reporting higher number of scams on payments platform Zelle, Senator Warren says
RE
09:21aWells Fargo Holds Long-Term Pattern of Reversing or Narrowing Pre-Bell Earnings Moves in Following Regular Session
MT
Wells Fargo failing to protect customers from scams on Zelle -Senator Warren

10/13/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
Oct 13 (Reuters) -

Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Wells Fargo & Co for failing to protect its customers from fraud and scams on Zelle, a digital payments platform owned by seven of the biggest U.S. banks.

In a letter dated Oct. 6 but made public on Thursday, Warren said the "alarming pattern" was made worse by the bank's refusal to make its Zelle scam and fraud data public.

The bank's customers are reporting fraud and scam this year at a rate that is nearly 2.5 times higher than in 2019 and twice as higher as those of other banks, said the lawmaker, who is part of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

Wells Fargo and Zelle did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Created in 2017, Zelle has been under the scanner of some U.S. lawmakers over the possibilities of scams on the platform. In July, Warren and fellow Senator Bernie Sanders sent letters to the banks that collectively back Zelle, asking for details on customer protections.

Wells Fargo is embroiled in a litany of scandals, including one on fake accounting and another that compels it to operate under an asset cap.

The bank is scheduled to report results on Friday. (Reporting by Niket Nishant and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 276 M - -
Net income 2022 15 215 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,72%
Capitalization 154 B 154 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 243 674
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 40,51 $
Average target price 52,69 $
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-15.57%153 656
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-35.61%304 752
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.09%239 932
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%205 489
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 002
ROYAL BANK OF CANADA-11.61%119 737