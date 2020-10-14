Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/14 05:29:51 pm
23.295 USD   -5.84%
05:29pWells Fargo Fires More Than 100 Workers Over Relief Fund Abuse - Bloomberg News
RE
05:27pFinancials Down After Mixed Earnings -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Wells Fargo fires more than 100 workers over relief fund abuse: Bloomberg News

10/14/2020 | 05:55pm EDT
Warning signs for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen on a Wells Fargo bank door in New York

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co has fired more than 100 employees for unethically getting coronavirus relief funds, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person with knowledge of the situation and an internal memo.

The bank found staffers who it believes defrauded the U.S. Small Business Administration "by making false representations in applying for coronavirus relief funds for themselves," according to the Bloomberg report.

The abuse was tied to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and outside the employees' roles at the bank, the report said.

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

In May, the fourth largest lender said U.S. agencies were probing its handling of the Paycheck Protection Program for coronavirus relief.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 153 M - -
Net income 2020 681 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 169x
Yield 2020 4,93%
Capitalization 102 B 102 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 266 300
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 29,75 $
Last Close Price 24,74 $
Spread / Highest target 85,9%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-54.01%105 803
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.51%312 196
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-29.33%244 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-29.16%222 494
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-21.25%173 188
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.0.56%138 422
