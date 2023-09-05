NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wells Fargo hired former Credit Suisse banker Jill Ford as its head of equity capital markets, the bank said in a statement.
(Reporting by Lananh Nguyen)
|03:14pm
Ford is based in New York and will report Tim O'Hara, Wells Fargo's head of banking. Ford was most recently co-head of equity capital markets for the Americas at Credit Suisse.
