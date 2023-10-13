UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): October 13, 2023 WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-02979 No. 41-0449260 (State or Other Jurisdiction (Commission File (IRS Employer of Incorporation) Number) Identification No.) 420 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, California 94104 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-866-249-3302 Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition. On October 13, 2023, Wells Fargo & Company (the "Company") issued a news release regarding its results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and posted on its website its 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement, which contains certain additional information about the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The news release is included as Exhibit 99.1 and the 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement is included as Exhibit 99.2 to this report, and each is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02. The information included in Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 is considered to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. On October 13, 2023, the Company intends to host a live conference call that will also be available by webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 financial results and other matters relating to the Company. In connection therewith, the Company has posted on its website presentation materials containing certain historical and forward-looking information relating to the Company. The presentation materials are included as Exhibit 99.3 to this report and are incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01. Exhibit 99.3 shall not be considered "filed" for purposes of Section 18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits. (d) Exhibits Exhibit No. Description Location 99.1 News Release dated October 13, 2023 Filed herewith 99.2 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement Filed herewith 99.3 Presentation Materials - 3Q23 Financial Results Furnished herewith 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File Embedded within the Inline XBRL document

Exhibit 99.1 News Release | October 13, 2023 Wells Fargo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $5.8 billion, or $1.48 per Diluted Share Company-wide Financial Summary Operating Segments and Other Highlights Quarter ended Quarter Sep 30, 2023 ended % Change from Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2023 2022 ($ in billions) 2023 2023 2022 Selected Income Statement Data Average loans ($ in millions except per share amounts) Consumer Banking and Total revenue $ 20,857 19,566 Lending $ 335.5 -% - Noninterest expense 13,113 14,306 Commercial Banking 224.4 (1) 7 Provision for credit losses1 1,197 784 Corporate and Investment Net income 5,767 3,592 Banking 291.7 - (5) Diluted earnings per common share 1.48 0.86 Wealth and Investment Selected Balance Sheet Data Management 82.2 (1) (4) ($ in billions) Average deposits Average loans $ 943.2 945.5 Consumer Banking and Average deposits 1,340.3 1,407.9 Lending 801.1 (3) (10) CET12 11.0 % 10.3 Commercial Banking 160.6 (4) (11) Performance Metrics Corporate and Investment Banking 157.2 (2) - ROE3 13.3 % 8.1 Wealth and Investment ROTCE4 15.9 9.8 Management 107.5 (4) (32) Capital ◦ Repurchased 33.8 million shares, or $1.5 billion, of common stock in third quarter 2023 Third quarter 2023 results included: $349 million, or $0.09 per share, of discrete tax benefits related to the resolution of prior period tax matters

The sale of approximately $2 billion of private equity investments, which had a minimal impact to net income, but resulted in an increase of ~14 basis points to our CET1 2 ratio Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf commented, "Our third quarter results were solid with net income of $5.8 billion and revenue of $20.9 billion. Our revenue growth from a year ago included both higher net interest income and noninterest income as we benefited from higher rates and the investments we are making in our businesses. Expenses declined from a year ago due to lower operating losses. While the economy has continued to be resilient, we are seeing the impact of the slowing economy with loan balances declining and charge-offs continuing to deteriorate modestly." "In addition to making progress on our risk and control work, which is our top priority, we also continued to take steps to advance our business strategy. In the third quarter, we sold certain private equity investments; announced a new strategic relationship with Centerbridge Partners that will provide our middle market clients greater access to alternative sources of capital; continued to enhance our digital capabilities including adding a Spanish-language capability to FargoT M, our AI-powered virtual assistant; and made important hires across the businesses we are looking to grow," Scharf added. "In the third quarter, we increased our common stock dividend by 17% and our CET1 ratio was 11.0%, 210 basis points above our new regulatory minimum plus buffers starting in the fourth quarter. While proposed bank capital rules include higher capital requirements, we are starting from a strong capital position and returning excess capital to shareholders remains a priority," Scharf concluded. Includes provision for credit losses for loans, debt securities, and other financial assets. Represents our Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio calculated under the Standardized Approach, which is our binding CET1 ratio. See tables on pages 27-28 of the 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement for more information on CET1. CET1 for September 30, 2023, is a preliminary estimate. Return on equity (ROE) represents Wells Fargo net income applicable to common stock divided by average common stockholders' equity. Tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, including a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, see the "Tangible Common Equity" tables on pages 25-26 of the 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement.