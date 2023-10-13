UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): October 13, 2023
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-02979
No.
41-0449260
(State or Other Jurisdiction
(Commission File
(IRS Employer
of Incorporation)
Number)
Identification No.)
420 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, California 94104 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-866-249-3302
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
- Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
- Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Name of Each
Trading
Exchange
Title of Each Class
Symbol
on Which Registered
New York Stock
Exchange
Common Stock, par value $1-2/3
W F C
(NYSE)
7.5% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L
WFC.PRL
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A
Preferred Stock, Series R
WFC . PRR
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y
WFC . PRY
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Z
WFC . PRZ
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series AA
WFC.PRA
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series CC
WFC . PRC
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series DD
WFC . PRD
NYSE
Guarantee of Medium-Term Notes, Series A, due October 30, 2028 of Wells Fargo Finance LLC
WFC/28A
NYSE
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On October 13, 2023, Wells Fargo & Company (the "Company") issued a news release regarding its results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and posted on its website its 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement, which contains certain additional information about the Company's financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The news release is included as Exhibit 99.1 and the 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement is included as Exhibit 99.2 to this report, and each is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02. The information included in Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 is considered to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On October 13, 2023, the Company intends to host a live conference call that will also be available by webcast to discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 financial results and other matters relating to the Company. In connection therewith, the Company has posted on its website presentation materials containing certain historical and forward-looking information relating to the Company. The presentation materials are included as Exhibit 99.3 to this report and are incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01. Exhibit 99.3 shall not be considered "filed" for purposes of Section 18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit No.
Description
Location
Filed herewith
Filed herewith
Furnished herewith
104
Cover Page Interactive Data File
Embedded within the Inline XBRL
document
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
Dated:
October 13, 2023
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
By: /s/ MUNEERA S. CARR
Muneera S. Carr
Executive Vice President,
Chief Accounting Officer and
Controller
Exhibit 99.1
News Release | October 13, 2023
Wells Fargo Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Income of $5.8 billion, or $1.48 per Diluted Share
Company-wide Financial Summary
Operating Segments and Other Highlights
Quarter ended
Quarter
Sep 30, 2023
ended
% Change from
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
2023
2022
($ in billions)
2023
2023
2022
Selected Income Statement Data
Average loans
($ in millions except per share amounts)
Consumer Banking and
Total revenue
$
20,857
19,566
Lending
$ 335.5
-%
-
Noninterest expense
13,113
14,306
Commercial Banking
224.4
(1)
7
Provision for credit losses1
1,197
784
Corporate and Investment
Net income
5,767
3,592
Banking
291.7
-
(5)
Diluted earnings per common share
1.48
0.86
Wealth and Investment
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Management
82.2
(1)
(4)
($ in billions)
Average deposits
Average loans
$
943.2
945.5
Consumer Banking and
Average deposits
1,340.3
1,407.9
Lending
801.1
(3)
(10)
CET12
11.0 %
10.3
Commercial Banking
160.6
(4)
(11)
Performance Metrics
Corporate and Investment
Banking
157.2
(2)
-
ROE3
13.3 %
8.1
Wealth and Investment
ROTCE4
15.9
9.8
Management
107.5
(4)
(32)
Capital
◦ Repurchased 33.8 million shares, or $1.5 billion, of common stock in third quarter 2023
Third quarter 2023 results included:
- $349 million, or $0.09 per share, of discrete tax benefits related to the resolution of prior period tax matters
- The sale of approximately $2 billion of private equity investments, which had a minimal impact to net income, but resulted in an increase of ~14 basis points to our CET12 ratio
Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf commented, "Our third quarter results were solid with net income of $5.8 billion and revenue of $20.9 billion. Our revenue growth from a year ago included both higher net interest income and noninterest income as we benefited from higher rates and the investments we are making in our businesses. Expenses declined from a year ago due to lower operating losses. While the economy has continued to be resilient, we are seeing the impact of the slowing economy with loan balances declining and charge-offs continuing to deteriorate modestly."
"In addition to making progress on our risk and control work, which is our top priority, we also continued to take steps to advance our business strategy. In the third quarter, we sold certain private equity investments; announced a new strategic relationship with Centerbridge Partners that will provide our middle market clients greater access to alternative sources of capital; continued to enhance our digital capabilities including adding a Spanish-language capability to FargoT M, our AI-powered virtual assistant; and made important hires across the businesses we are looking to grow," Scharf added.
"In the third quarter, we increased our common stock dividend by 17% and our CET1 ratio was 11.0%, 210 basis points above our new regulatory minimum plus buffers starting in the fourth quarter. While proposed bank capital rules include higher capital requirements, we are starting from a strong capital position and returning excess capital to shareholders remains a priority," Scharf concluded.
- Includes provision for credit losses for loans, debt securities, and other financial assets.
- Represents our Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio calculated under the Standardized Approach, which is our binding CET1 ratio. See tables on pages 27-28 of the 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement for more information on CET1. CET1 for September 30, 2023, is a preliminary estimate.
- Return on equity (ROE) represents Wells Fargo net income applicable to common stock divided by average common stockholders' equity.
- Tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, including a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, see the "Tangible Common Equity" tables on pages 25-26 of the 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement.
Financial results reported in this document are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this document due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events, or the discovery of additional information.
Selected Company-wide Financial Information
Sep 30, 2023
Quarter ended
% Change from
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Sep 30,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Earnings ($ in millions except per share amounts)
Net interest income
$
13,105
13,163
12,098
-%
8
Noninterest income
7,752
7,370
7,468
5
4
Total revenue
20,857
20,533
19,566
2
7
Net charge-offs
864
764
399
13
117
Change in the allowance for credit losses
333
949
385
(65)
(14)
Provision for credit losses (a)
1,197
1,713
784
(30)
53
Noninterest expense
13,113
12,987
14,306
1
(8)
Income tax expense
811
930
912
(13)
(11)
Wells Fargo net income
$
5,767
4,938
3,592
17
61
Diluted earnings per common share
1.48
1.25
0.86
18
72
Balance Sheet Data (average) ($ in billions)
Loans
$
943.2
945.9
945.5
-
-
Deposits
1,340.3
1,347.4
1,407.9
(1)
(5)
Assets
1,891.9
1,878.3
1,880.7
1
1
Financial Ratios
Return on assets (ROA)
1.21 %
1.05
0.76
Return on equity (ROE)
13.3
11.4
8.1
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (b)
15.9
13.7
9.8
Efficiency ratio (c)
63
63
73
Net interest margin on a taxable-equivalent basis
3.03
3.09
2.83
- Includes provision for credit losses for loans, debt securities, and other financial assets.
- Tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, including a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, see the "Tangible Common Equity" tables on pages 25-26 of the 3Q23 Quarterly Supplement.
- The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
- Net interest income increased 8%, primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates, partially offset by lower deposit balances
- Noninterest income increased 4%, driven by higher trading revenue in our Markets business, higher investment banking fees, and an increase in asset-based fees in Wealth and Investment Management on higher market valuations, partially offset by lower mortgage banking income and lower deposit-related fees
- Noninterest expense decreased 8%, driven by lower operating losses and the impact of efficiency initiatives, partially offset by higher severance expense, technology and equipment expense, revenue-related compensation, advertising costs, and FDIC assessments
- Provision for credit losses in third quarter 2023 included a $333 million increase in the allowance for credit losses primarily for commercial real estate office loans, as well as for higher credit card loan balances, partially offset by a lower allowance for auto loans
- Income tax expense in third quarter 2023 included $349 million of discrete tax benefits related to the resolution of prior period tax matters
-2-
