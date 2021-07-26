Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Wells Fargo mpany : Cesar Gonzalez Named Head of Operations for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking

07/26/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Cesar Gonzalez has been named head of operations for Commercial Banking. He will join the company on Aug. 30, 2021, and will dually report to Perry Pelos, CEO of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, and Lester Owens, head of Wells Fargo Operations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005102/en/

Cesar Gonzalez (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Cesar Gonzalez (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In this role, Gonzalez will lead critical business and lending operations for Commercial Banking and will partner closely with leaders across Wells Fargo to ensure an integrated operating environment. He will oversee the transformation of operational processes that will deliver streamlined, efficient results, and he will leverage best practices as we serve the needs of clients globally.

“Cesar joins us with more than 25 years of experience leading process transformation across multiple disciplines, and he has deep expertise in leading global risk, client services, and operations organizations across the United States, Asia Pacific, and Europe,” said Pelos. “His exceptional background will help us execute critical work in developing and aligning platforms that will provide a seamless client and employee experience. We are excited to welcome Cesar to Wells Fargo and the Commercial Banking business.”

Gonzalez joins Wells Fargo from Bank of America, where he most recently led enterprise programs focused on optimizing end-to-end processes across all business lines. During his time with Bank of America, Gonzalez led the Commercial Bank Service organization to be the first commercial bank service organization to earn JD Power & Associates’ certification for client satisfaction excellence. In addition, Gonzalez enabled business growth of over 25% while improving the client experience — culminating in the Greenwich Study recognizing Bank of America for providing the best Implementation and Service experience in Asia Pacific.

A certified Six Sigma Black Belt and an active leader in his local community, Gonzalez is the co-chair of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund Advisory Council. He also founded and co-chaired the Chief Administrative Office Hispanic-Latino Leadership Advisory Council at Bank of America, which helped recruit Hispanic talent and enhanced the bank’s brand image with Hispanic-serving institutions.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 923 M - -
Net income 2021 17 827 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 1,35%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 259 196
Free-Float 75,0%
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 44,59 $
Average target price 48,73 $
Spread / Average Target 9,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY47.75%191 715
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.55%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION24.38%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-12.52%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.8.53%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-7.81%202 066