Wells Fargo mpany : Cesar Gonzalez Named Head of Operations for Wells Fargo Commercial Banking

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Cesar Gonzalez has been named head of operations for Commercial Banking. He will join the company on Aug. 30, 2021, and will dually report to Perry Pelos, CEO of Wells Fargo Commercial Banking, and Lester Owens, head of Wells Fargo Operations.

In this role, Gonzalez will lead critical business and lending operations for Commercial Banking and will partner closely with leaders across Wells Fargo to ensure an integrated operating environment. He will oversee the transformation of operational processes that will deliver streamlined, efficient results, and he will leverage best practices as we serve the needs of clients globally.

“Cesar joins us with more than 25 years of experience leading process transformation across multiple disciplines, and he has deep expertise in leading global risk, client services, and operations organizations across the United States, Asia Pacific, and Europe,” said Pelos. “His exceptional background will help us execute critical work in developing and aligning platforms that will provide a seamless client and employee experience. We are excited to welcome Cesar to Wells Fargo and the Commercial Banking business.”

Gonzalez joins Wells Fargo from Bank of America, where he most recently led enterprise programs focused on optimizing end-to-end processes across all business lines. During his time with Bank of America, Gonzalez led the Commercial Bank Service organization to be the first commercial bank service organization to earn JD Power & Associates’ certification for client satisfaction excellence. In addition, Gonzalez enabled business growth of over 25% while improving the client experience — culminating in the Greenwich Study recognizing Bank of America for providing the best Implementation and Service experience in Asia Pacific.

A certified Six Sigma Black Belt and an active leader in his local community, Gonzalez is the co-chair of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund Advisory Council. He also founded and co-chaired the Chief Administrative Office Hispanic-Latino Leadership Advisory Council at Bank of America, which helped recruit Hispanic talent and enhanced the bank’s brand image with Hispanic-serving institutions.

