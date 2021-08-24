Wells Fargo mpany : Clarence Nunn Named Head of Diverse Segments for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management

Nunn to set strategy, manage and grow partnerships for clients and prospects

SAN FRANCISCO - Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Clarence Nunn* joined this summer as head of Diverse Segments for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM). This important role supports Wells Fargo's elevated focus on expanding its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Nunn will report to Barry Sommers*, CEO of WIM, and Kleber Santos, head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion (DSRI).

As head of Diverse Segments, Nunn will lead WIM's efforts to expand their diverse clients along with the services they provide to existing and new clients.

'This important position fills a key need in our ongoing comprehensive and organizational approach. It continues us on the path to deepen our commitment and connection to employees as well as client segments that are critical to expanding our market share,' said Sommers. 'We are confident Clarence is the ideal leader for this very important role.'

Nunn joins Wells Fargo from JPMorgan Chase where he led the Southeast as head of Middle Market Banking and Specialized Industries, and the Franchise Finance business nationally within JPMorgan Chase's Commercial Bank. Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Nunn spent 24 years at General Electric (GE), and as a company officer, he held senior leadership roles as chief commercial officer of GE Commercial Distribution Finance and GE Capital Americas. He was also president and CEO of several business units including GE Capital Fleet Services, Rail Services, and Franchise Finance.

'I'm excited to join Wells Fargo and to lead our efforts in Wealth & Investment Management where our mission is to play an active role in helping diverse communities flourish,' said Nunn. 'This begins with building a workforce that represents the clients and communities we serve, and working to close racial wealth gaps by providing investment guidance that creates a foundation from which to build generational wealth.'

A graduate of San Diego State University with a degree in marketing, Nunn also earned his master's in business administration from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. His outside affiliations include board and council roles with the

Investment and Insurance Products: NOT FDIC Insured | NO Bank Guarantee | MAY Lose Value

Business School Strategic Board of Governors for the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, North Carolina Bankers Association, and the National Black MBA Association, Inc. He is also a member of the Executive Leadership Council.

*This associate is a registered representative of Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company and is one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S., with nearly $2 trillion in client assets. WIM serves clients through Wells Fargo Private Bank, which serves high net worth individuals and families, and Wells Fargo Advisors, which provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives. Through The Private Bank, WIM is also a leading provider of trust, investment, and fiduciary services, including personal trust services and a number of specialized wealth services designed to meet the diverse needs of high net worth clients.

The Private Bank provides products and services through Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its various affiliates and subsidiaries. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., offers various advisory and fiduciary products and services including discretionary portfolio management. Wells Fargo affiliates, including financial advisors of Wells Fargo Advisors, a separate non-bank affiliate, may be paid an ongoing or one-time referral fee in relation to clients referred to the bank. The bank is responsible for the day-to-day management of the account and for providing investment advice, investment management services, and wealth management services to clients. The role of the financial advisor with respect to bank products and services is limited to referral and relationship management services.

© Wells Fargo & Co., 2021. All rights reserved. CAR-0821‑1592