    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:32 2022-10-17 pm EDT
44.13 USD   +2.21%
Wells Fargo mpany : Current Report - Form 8-K

10/17/2022 | 02:13pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): October 17, 2022

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-02979 No. 41-0449260
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission File (IRS Employer
of incorporation) Number) Identification No.)

420 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, California94104

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-866-249-3302

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange
on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $1-2/3 WFC New York Stock Exchange(NYSE)
7.5% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L WFC.PRL NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q WFC.PRQ NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R WFC.PRR NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y WFC.PRY NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Z WFC.PRZ NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series AA WFC.PRA NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series CC WFC.PRC NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series DD WFC.PRD NYSE
Guarantee of Medium-Term Notes, Series A, due October 30, 2028 of Wells Fargo Finance LLC WFC/28A NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File Nos. 333-221324 and 333-221324-01) filed by Wells Fargo & Company (the "Company") and Wells Fargo Finance LLC ("WFF") with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The purpose of this Current Report is to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission the opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP related to the Company's Medium-Term Notes, Series T (the "Company Notes"), WFF's Medium-Term Notes, Series A (the "WFF Notes" and. together with the Company Notes, the "Notes") and the related guarantees of the WFF Notes by the Company, as well as the consent of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in relation to the filing of such opinion and references to Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and opinions of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to be contained in pricing supplements relating to the offer and sale of the Notes and such guarantees.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description Location
5

Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP.

Filed herewith
23 Consent of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Included in Exhibit 5 hereto
104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL. Filed herewith

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
/s/ Bryant Owens
DATED: October 17, 2022 Bryant Owens
Senior Vice President and Assistant Treasurer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 18:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
