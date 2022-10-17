Wells Fargo mpany : Current Report - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File Nos. 333-221324 and 333-221324-01) filed by Wells Fargo & Company (the "Company") and Wells Fargo Finance LLC ("WFF") with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The purpose of this Current Report is to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission the opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP related to the Company's Medium-Term Notes, Series T (the "Company Notes"), WFF's Medium-Term Notes, Series A (the "WFF Notes" and. together with the Company Notes, the "Notes") and the related guarantees of the WFF Notes by the Company, as well as the consent of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in relation to the filing of such opinion and references to Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and opinions of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to be contained in pricing supplements relating to the offer and sale of the Notes and such guarantees.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description Location 5 Opinion of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Filed herewith 23 Consent of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. Included in Exhibit 5 hereto 104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, formatted in Inline XBRL. Filed herewith

