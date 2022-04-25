Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/25 04:02:14 pm EDT
45.83 USD   -1.10%
05:40pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Still Lower Despite Some Recovery in Late Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo mpany : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

04/25/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): April 25, 2022

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-2979 No. 41-0449260

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission File

Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

420 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, California94104

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-866-249-3302

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange
on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $1-2/3 WFC New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
7.5% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L WFC.PRL NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q WFC.PRQ NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of 6.625% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R WFC.PRR NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y WFC.PRY NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Z WFC.PRZ NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series AA WFC.PRA NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series CC WFC.PRC NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series DD WFC.PRD NYSE
Guarantee of Medium-Term Notes, Series A, due October 30, 2028 of Wells Fargo Finance LLC WFC/28A NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-236148)filed by Wells Fargo & Company (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

On April 25, 2022, the Company issued the following Medium-Term Notes, Series U: (i) $2,750,000,000 Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-FloatingRate Notes due April 25, 2026; (ii) $750,000,000 Senior Redeemable Floating Rate Notes due April 25, 2026; and (iii) $3,250,000,000 Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-FloatingRate Notes due April 25, 2053 (collectively, the "Notes").

The purpose of this Current Report is to file with the SEC the following documents: (i) the form of Note related to each issuance; and (ii) the opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the Notes.

(d)

Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description

Location

4.1 Form of Medium-Term Notes, Series U, Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due April 25, 2026. Filed herewith
4.2 Form of Medium-Term Notes, Series U, Senior Redeemable Floating Rate Notes due April 25, 2026. Filed herewith
4.3 Form of Medium-Term Notes, Series U, Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due April 25, 2053. Filed herewith
5.1 Opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the Notes. Filed herewith
23.1 Consent of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Included as part of Exhibit 5.1
104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K,formatted in Inline XBRL. Filed herewith

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
DATED: April 25, 2022 /s/ Bryant Owens
Bryant Owens
Senior Vice President and Assistant Treasurer

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 21:39:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
05:40pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Financial Statements - Form 8-K
PU
05:04pWELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Still Lower Despite Some Recovery in Late Monday Trading
MT
01:54pWells Fargo Denies Allegations of Discrimination Against Black Mortgage Applicants
MT
01:36pDanaher Drops 3.4% on Wells Fargo Downgrade to Equalweight from Overweight
MT
12:49pWells Fargo Response to Press Conference on Unfounded Allegations
BU
12:05pCharles River Laboratories Shares Decline After Jefferies Downgrade
MT
04/22SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Fall Hard in Late Trade on Rate Tightening Fears
MT
04/22SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Fall; Twitter Climbs
MT
04/21Tesla Shares Rise After Q1 Earnings Beat, Several Price Target Hikes
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 73 789 M - -
Net income 2022 15 724 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 2,29%
Capitalization 176 B 176 B -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 246 577
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 46,34 $
Average target price 60,20 $
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.42%175 624
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-19.92%372 454
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.58%302 813
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.27%252 924
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.37%183 560
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-20.28%165 306