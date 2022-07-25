Wells Fargo mpany : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

Log in
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-07-25 pm EDT
43.50 USD   +0.76%
Wells Fargo & Company : Financial Statements - Form 8-K

07/25/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): July 25, 2022

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-2979 No. 41-0449260
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission File (IRS Employer
of incorporation) Number) Identification No.)
420 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, California94104
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-866-249-3302

Not applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading Symbol Name of Each Exchange
on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $1-2/3 WFC New York Stock Exchange(NYSE)
7.5% Non-CumulativePerpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L WFC.PRL NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of 5.85% Fixed-to-FloatingRate Non-CumulativePerpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q WFC.PRQ NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of 6.625% Fixed-to-FloatingRate Non-CumulativePerpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series R WFC.PRR NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-CumulativePerpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y WFC.PRY NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-CumulativePerpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Z WFC.PRZ NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-CumulativePerpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series AA WFC.PRA NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-CumulativePerpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series CC WFC.PRC NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-CumulativePerpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series DD WFC.PRD NYSE
Guarantee of Medium-Term Notes, Series A, due October 30, 2028 of Wells Fargo Finance LLC WFC/28A NYSE

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-236148)filed by Wells Fargo & Company (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

On July 25, 2022, the Company issued the following Medium-Term Notes, Series U: (i) $4,250,000,000 Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-FloatingRate Notes due July 25, 2033; and (ii) $3,000,000,000 Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-FloatingRate Notes due July 25, 2028 (collectively, the "Notes").

The purpose of this Current Report is to file with the SEC the following documents: (i) the form of Note related to each issuance; and (ii) the opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the Notes.

(d)

Exhibits

Exhibit No.

Description

Location

4.1 Form of Medium-Term Notes, Series U, Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due July 25, 2033. Filed herewith
4.2 Form of Medium-Term Notes, Series U, Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due July 25, 2028. Filed herewith
5.1 Opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the Notes. Filed herewith
23.1 Consent of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Included as part of Exhibit 5.1
104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K,formatted in Inline XBRL. Filed herewith

2

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
DATED: July 25, 2022 /s/ Bryant Owens
Bryant Owens
Senior Vice President and Assistant Treasurer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 20:57:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
