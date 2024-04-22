8-K

Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): April 22, 2024

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

Delaware 001-02979 No. 41-0449260

420 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, California94104

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-866-249-3302

Item 9.01.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-3(File No. 333-269514)filed by Wells Fargo & Company (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

On April 22, 2024, the Company issued the following Medium-Term Notes, Series W: (i) $3,250,000,000 Senior Redeemable Fixed-to-FloatingRate Notes due April 22, 2028; and (ii) $1,000,000,000 Senior Redeemable Floating Rate Notes due April 22, 2028 (collectively, the "Notes").

The purpose of this Current Report is to file with the SEC the following documents: (i) the form of Note related to each issuance; and (ii) the opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the Notes.

Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description Location
4.1 Form of Medium-Term Notes, Series W, Senior RedeemableFixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due April 22, 2028. Filed herewith
4.2 Form of Medium-Term Notes, Series W, Senior Redeemable Floating Rate Notes due April 22, 2028. Filed herewith
5.1 Opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the Notes. Filed herewith
23.1 Consent of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Included as part
of Exhibit 5.1
104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K,formatted in Inline XBRL. Filed herewith

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
DATED: April 22, 2024

/s/ Bryant Owens

Bryant Owens
Senior Vice President and Assistant Treasurer

