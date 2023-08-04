Publication of Form 10-Q/A for Wells Fargo & Company
On 4 August 2023, Wells Fargo & Company filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Form 10-Q/A containing its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Copies of this document can be downloaded via the following link:
[Please insert pdf link]
For further information, please contact:
Media:
Beth Richek
+1 704-374-2545
Investor Relations:
John M. Campbell
+1 415-396-0523
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 19:43:25 UTC.