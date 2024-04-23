UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): April 23, 2024 WELLS FARGO & COMPANY (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 001-02979 No. 41-0449260 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission File (IRS Employer of incorporation) Number) Identification No.) 420 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, California 94104 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-866-249-3302 Not applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of Each Class Trading Name of Each Exchange Symbol on Which Registered Common Stock, par value $1-2/3 WFC New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) 7.5% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L WFC.PRL NYSE Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y WFC.PRY NYSE Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Z WFC.PRZ NYSE Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series AA WFC.PRA NYSE Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series CC WFC.PRC NYSE Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series DD WFC.PRD NYSE Guarantee of Medium-Term Notes, Series A, due October 30, 2028 of Wells Fargo Finance LLC WFC/28A NYSE Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2). Emerging growth company  If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. 

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-269514) filed by Wells Fargo & Company (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). On April 23, 2024, the Company issued CAD1,250,000,000 5.083% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes Due April 26, 2028 (the "Notes"). The purpose of this Current Report is to file with the SEC the following documents: (i) the Underwriting Agreement for the Notes; (ii) the form of the Notes; and (iii) the opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the Notes. (d) Exhibits Exhibit No. Description Location 1.1 Underwriting Agreement dated April 16, 2024 among the Filed herewith Company and the Underwriters named therein. 4.1 Form of 5.083% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes Due April 26, Filed herewith 2028. 5.1 Opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding Filed herewith the Notes. 23.1 Consent of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP. Included as part of Exhibit 5.1 104 The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K, Filed herewith formatted in Inline XBRL. US.363549350.02 2

Exhibit 1.1 Wells Fargo & Company CAD $1,250,000,000 5.083% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes Due April 26, 2028 Underwriting Agreement April 16, 2024 Scotia Capital Inc. 40 Temperance Street, 4th Floor Toronto, ON M5H 0B4 Attn: Francesco Battistelli BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. 100 King Street West 3rd Floor Podium Toronto, ON MX5 1H3 Attn: Michael Cleary CIBC World Markets Inc. c/o CIBC Capital Markets 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 Attn: Gaurav Matta RBC Dominion Securities Inc. c/o RBC Capital Markets 2nd Floor, North Tower Royal Bank Plaza 200 Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 Attn: Peter Hawkrigg TD Securities Inc. c/o TD Securities 222 Bay Street Toronto, ON M5K 1A2 Attn: Greg McDonald Wells Fargo Securities Canada, Ltd. c/o Wells Fargo Securities 22 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2200 Toronto, ON M5H 4E3 Attn: Darin E. Deschamps Ladies and Gentlemen:

Wells Fargo & Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), proposes to issue and to sell to the several underwriters named in Schedule I hereto (the "Underwriters"), for whom you are each acting as representative (collectively, the "Representatives"), the principal amount of its securities identified in Schedule I hereto (collectively, the "Notes"). The Notes are to be issued pursuant to an indenture dated as of February 21, 2017, between the Company and Citibank, N.A., as trustee (the "Trustee"), as supplemented from time to time (the "Indenture"). The Company meets the requirements for use of Form S-3 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-269514) as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act for the registration of securities, including the Notes, under the Securities Act, and the offering thereof from time to time in accordance with Rule 415 of the rules and regulations of the SEC under the Securities Act (the "Securities Act Regulations"). Such registration statement, including any amendments thereto, has been declared effective by the SEC and no order suspending the effectiveness of such registration statement has been issued by the SEC and no proceeding for that purpose or pursuant to Section 8A of the Securities Act against the Company or related to the offering has been initiated or threatened by the SEC. The Indenture has been qualified under the Trust Indenture Act of 1939, as amended (the "Trust Indenture Act"). The Company proposes to file with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424 under the Securities Act a supplement to the prospectus included in such registration statement relating to the Notes in the form heretofore delivered to you. Such registration statement, including all exhibits thereto (but excluding the Statements of Eligibility on Form T-1), as amended at the date of this Underwriting Agreement (this "Agreement"), and including any prospectus supplement relating to the Notes that is filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act and deemed part of such registration statement pursuant to Rule 430B under the Securities Act, is hereinafter called the "Registration Statement"; such prospectus in the form in which it appears in the Registration Statement is hereinafter called the "Basic Prospectus" and such supplemented form of prospectus, in the form in which it shall be filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) (including the Basic Prospectus as so supplemented) is hereinafter called the "Final Prospectus." Any preliminary form of the Final Prospectus which has been or will be filed pursuant to Rule 424 is hereinafter called the "Preliminary Final Prospectus." The term "Free Writing Prospectus" shall mean a free writing prospectus, as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act. The term "Issuer Free Writing Prospectus" shall mean an issuer free writing prospectus, as defined in Rule 433 under the Securities Act, that (i) is required to be filed with the SEC by the Company or (ii) is exempt from filing pursuant to Rule 433(d)(5)(i) because it contains a description of the Notes or the offering that does not reflect the final terms. The term "Applicable Time" shall mean the Applicable Time listed in Schedule II hereto. The term "Disclosure Package" shall mean (A) the Basic Prospectus, as amended and supplemented to the Applicable Time, (B) any Preliminary Final Prospectus, (C) the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses and any other information identified in Schedule III hereto, any other Free Writing Prospectus that the parties hereto shall hereafter expressly agree in writing to treat as part of the Disclosure Package, and (E) the Preliminary Canadian Offering Memorandum (as defined below). Any reference herein to the Registration Statement, the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus, the Final Prospectus, the Preliminary Canadian Offering Memorandum or the Canadian Offering Memorandum (as defined below) shall be deemed to refer to and include the documents filed by the Company under the Securities Exchange 2

Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and incorporated therein as of the date of this Agreement, or the issue date of the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus, the Final Prospectus, the Preliminary Canadian Offering Memorandum or the Canadian Offering Memorandum, or the relevant Applicable Time, as the case may be. Any reference herein to the terms "amend," "amendment" or "supplement" with respect to the Registration Statement, the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus, the Final Prospectus, the Preliminary Canadian Offering Memorandum or the Canadian Offering Memorandum shall be deemed to refer to and include the filing of any document under the Exchange Act after the date of this Agreement, or the issue date of the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus, the Final Prospectus, the Preliminary Canadian Offering Memorandum, or the Canadian Offering Memorandum, as the case may be, and deemed to be incorporated therein by reference. The Company has prepared, in a form approved by the Underwriters, a preliminary Canadian offering memorandum (the "Preliminary Canadian Offering Memorandum") and the Company agrees to prepare a Canadian offering memorandum (the "Canadian Offering Memorandum"), which will conform, in all material respects, to the requirements of the securities laws, rules, regulations, instruments and orders applicable in each of the provinces of Canada ("Canadian Securities Laws"). For greater certainty, the Preliminary Canadian Offering Memorandum shall form part of the "Disclosure Package" as defined herein. 1. Company Representations and Warranties. The Company represents and warrants to, and agrees with, each Underwriter that: Registration Statement, Final Prospectus and Indenture . The Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC. At the time the Registration Statement was filed and at the time the Registration Statement became effective, the Registration Statement complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Securities Act Regulations and the Trust Indenture Act and the rules and regulations of the SEC promulgated thereunder. As of the date hereof, when the Final Prospectus is first filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act, when, prior to the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined), any amendment to the Registration Statement becomes effective (including the filing of any document incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement), when any supplement to the Final Prospectus is filed with the SEC and at the Closing Date,

(i) the Registration Statement, as amended as of any such time, and the Final Prospectus, as amended or supplemented as of any such time, will comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act and the respective rules thereunder, (ii) the Registration Statement, as amended as of any such time, does not or will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein not misleading, and (iii) the Final Prospectus, as amended or supplemented as of any such time, does not or will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; 3

provided, however, that the Company makes no representations or warranties as to the information contained in or omitted from the Registration Statement or the Final Prospectus or any amendment thereof or supplement thereto in reliance upon and in conformity with information furnished in writing to the Company by or on behalf of any Underwriter through the Representatives or directly by any Underwriter specifically for use in connection with the preparation of the Registration Statement and the Final Prospectus (it being understood and agreed that the only such information contained in the Registration Statement or Final Prospectus furnished by any Underwriter consists of such information described as such in one or more letters, each dated the Closing Date (each an "Underwriter Blood Letter" and collectively, the "Underwriter Blood Letters")) delivered to the Company by the Representatives, on behalf of the Underwriters, or individually by any Underwriter. The Indenture complies in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Securities Act Regulations and the Trust Indenture Act and the rules and regulations of the SEC promulgated thereunder. Disclosure Package . At the Applicable Time, the Disclosure Package (including for greater certainty, the Preliminary Canadian Offering Memorandum) does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The preceding sentence does not apply to statements in or omissions from the Disclosure Package based upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company by any Underwriter through the Representatives or directly by any Underwriter specifically for use therein, it being understood and agreed that the only such information furnished by or on behalf of any Underwriter consists of the information described as such in any Underwriter Blood Letter provided by such parties. Filing Fee . The Company has paid the fees required by the SEC relating to the Notes calculated in accordance with Rule 457 under the Securities Act. Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses . The Company is permitted to use each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus pursuant to Rule 164(e)(2) under the Securities Act. Each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus does not include any information that conflicts with the information contained in the Registration Statement, including any document incorporated by reference therein and any prospectus or prospectus supplement deemed to be a part thereof that has not been superseded or modified. The foregoing sentence does not apply to statements in or omissions from any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus made in reliance upon and in conformity with information furnished to the Company by any Underwriter through the Representatives or directly by any Underwriter specifically for use therein, it being understood and agreed that the only such information furnished by or on behalf of any Underwriter consists of the information described as such in any Underwriter Blood Letter provided by such parties. 4

Financial Statements . The financial statements (including the related notes thereto) of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, as applicable, and present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of the dates indicated and the results of operations and the changes in cash flows for the periods specified; such financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles (" GAAP ") applied on a consistent basis throughout the periods covered thereby, and any supporting schedules included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement present fairly the information required to be stated therein; the other financial information of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus has been derived from the accounting records of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and presents fairly the information shown thereby. Since the date of the most recent financial statements of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus,

(i) there has not been any change in the capital stock (other than changes in common stock (including treasury stock) resulting from repurchases and issuances of common stock pursuant to director and employee compensation and other benefit plans described in, the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus), material increase in the long-term debt of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any dividend or distribution of any kind declared, set aside for payment, paid or made by the Company on any class of capital stock, or any material adverse change in or affecting the business, properties, management, financial condition, stockholders' equity, results of operations or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole; (ii) neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has entered into any transaction or agreement (whether or not in the ordinary course of business) that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole or incurred any liability or obligation, direct or contingent, that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole, other than in the ordinary course of business; and (iii) neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has sustained any loss or interference with its business that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole and that is either from fire, explosion, flood or other calamity, whether or not covered by insurance, or from any labor disturbance or dispute or any action, order or decree of any 5

court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, except, in each case, as otherwise disclosed in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus. KPMG LLP, who has certified certain financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, is an independent registered public accounting firm with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries within the applicable rules and regulations adopted by the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) and as required by the Securities Act. Authorization and Validity of this Agreement, the Indenture and the Notes . This Agreement has been duly authorized and, upon execution and delivery by the Representatives, will be a valid and binding agreement of the Company; the Notes have been duly and validly authorized and, when the Notes are issued, authenticated and delivered pursuant to the provisions of this Agreement and the Indenture against the payment of the consideration therefor specified in this Agreement, the Notes will constitute valid and binding obligations of the Company enforceable against the Company in accordance with their terms, except as enforcement thereof may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium or other laws relating to or affecting enforcement of creditors' rights generally, or by general equity principles, and except further as enforcement thereof may be limited by (i) requirements that a claim with respect to the Notes (or a foreign currency or foreign currency unit judgment in respect of such claim) be converted into U.S. dollars at a rate of exchange prevailing on a date determined pursuant to applicable law or governmental authority to limit, delay or prohibit the making of payments in foreign currency or currency units or payments outside the United States; the Indenture has been duly authorized and is a valid and binding obligation of the Company enforceable against the Company in accordance with its terms, except as enforcement thereof may be limited by bankruptcy, insolvency, reorganization, moratorium or other laws relating to or affecting enforcement of creditors' rights generally, or by general equity principles, and except further as enforcement thereof may be limited by (A) requirements that a claim with respect to the Notes (or a foreign currency or foreign currency unit judgment in respect of such claim) be converted into U.S. dollars at a rate of exchange prevailing on a date determined pursuant to applicable law or (B) governmental authority to limit, delay or prohibit the making of payments in foreign currency or currency units or payments outside the United States; the Notes will conform in all material respects to all statements relating thereto contained in the Final Prospectus and the Disclosure Package; and the Notes will be entitled to the benefits provided by the Indenture. Legal Proceedings; Contracts . Except as described in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus, there is no action, suit or proceeding before or by any court or governmental agency or body, domestic or foreign, now pending, or, to the knowledge of the Company, threatened against or affecting, the Company or any of its subsidiaries, which would reasonably be 6