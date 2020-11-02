Wells Fargo mpany : Names Head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion

By Stephen Nakrosis

Wells Fargo & Co. said Monday that Kleber Santos will be the head of its new diverse segments, representation and inclusion group.

Mr. Santos will join the company on Nov. 9, Wells Fargo said.

He joins the company from Capital One, where he was most recently president of retail and direct banking, Well Fargo said.

At Wells Fargo, Mr. Santos will be responsible "for leading efforts to make the company a place where diversity is reflected at all levels and in every facet of the company's operations, processes, and programs," the company said. "He will be focused on creating a more diverse and inclusive working environment and partnering with Wells Fargo's business leaders to deliver products and services specifically designed to meet the needs of diverse customer segments."

