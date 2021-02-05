Wells Fargo mpany : Patricia Loepker Named Head of Managed Solutions & Investment Implementation

SAN FRANCISCO - Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced Patricia 'Patty' Loepker as head of Managed Solutions & Investment Implementation in Wealth & Investment Management's (WIM) Investment Solutions center of excellence. Investment Solutions aligns WIM's investment expertise, solutions, and product offerings for an enhanced advisor and client experience.

In this new role, Loepker will oversee the firm's specialized portfolio management and investment implementation and consulting efforts. She will lead the options strategy, fixed-income portfolio management, and sustainable investing teams. Additionally, she will manage the investment consulting and implementation teams that are responsible for providing investment tools to investment professionals. She and her team will work closely with investment professionals in constructing portfolio and investment solutions that meet the needs of their clients. She will report to Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management.

'I'm excited to have Patty as a leader within WIM's Investment Solutions center of excellence. Her vast industry background and proven leadership experiences at Wells Fargo will ensure our investment professionals and clients have access to the best products and services on the platform,' said Cronk.

Loepker has worked at Wells Fargo for 35 years and was previously head of Advisory, Institutional, and High-Net-Worth Consulting for Wells Fargo Advisors. She began her career in trading operations and has held various leadership roles in portfolio management, platform marketing, and specialized advisory services.

Investment and Insurance Products are:

• Not Insured by the FDIC or Any Federal Government Agency

• Not a Deposit or Other Obligation of, or Guaranteed by, the Bank or Any Bank Affiliate

• Subject to Investment Risks, Including Possible Loss of the Principal Amount Invested

About Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company and is one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S., with nearly $2 trillion in client assets. WIM serves clients through the following businesses: Wells Fargo Private Bank serves high-net-worth individuals and families; Abbot Downing serves ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families; Wells Fargo Advisors provides advice and guidance to help clients maximize all aspects of their financial lives; and Wells Fargo Asset Management brings together a strategic balance of investment capabilities to serve the investment needs of institutions, financial advisors, and individuals worldwide. Through Wells Fargo Private Bank and Abbot Downing, WIM is also a leading provider of trust, investment, and fiduciary services, including personal trust services and a number of specialized wealth services designed to meet the diverse needs of high-net-worth clients.

Wells Fargo Private Bank and Abbot Downing, Wells Fargo businesses, provide products and services through Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., and its various affiliates and subsidiaries. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., is a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.

Brokerage services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, and Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Members SIPC, separate registered broker-dealers and non-bank affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) is the trade name for certain investment advisory/management firms owned by Wells Fargo & Company. These firms include but are not limited to Wells Capital Management Incorporated and Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. Certain products managed by WFAM entities are distributed by Wells Fargo Funds Distributor, LLC (a broker-dealer and Member FINRA).

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., offers various advisory and fiduciary products and services including discretionary portfolio management. Wells Fargo affiliates, including financial advisors of Wells Fargo Advisors, a separate non-bank affiliate, may be paid an ongoing or one-time referral fee in relation to clients referred to the bank. The bank is responsible for the day-to-day management of the account and for providing investment advice, investment management services, and wealth management services to clients. The role of the financial advisor with respect to bank products and services is limited to referral and relationship management services.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

Contact Information

Media

Allison Chin-Leong, 212-214-6674

[email protected]