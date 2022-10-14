Wells Fargo mpany : Q3 2022 presentation

Net income of $3.5 billion, or $0.85 per diluted common share, included $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, of accruals primarily related to a variety of historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters

Revenue of $19.5 billion, up 4% on strong net interest income

Businesses divested in 2021 accounted for $459 million of revenue in 3Q21

Noninterest expense of $14.3 billion, up 8% and included operating losses of $2.2 billion, up $1.7 billion

Businesses divested in 2021 accounted for ~$305 million of noninterest expense in 3Q21

Effective income tax rate of 20.2%

Average loans of $945.5 billion, up 11%

Average deposits of $1.4 trillion, down 3%

Provision for credit losses of $784 million

Total net charge-offs of $399 million, up $142 million, with net loan charge-offs of 0.17% of average loans (annualized)

Allowance for credit losses of $13.2 billion, down $1.5 billion from 3Q21 and included a $385 million increase in 3Q22

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital of $129.8 billion 3