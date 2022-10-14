Wells Fargo mpany : Q3 2022 presentation

Net income of $3.5 billion, or $0.85 per diluted common share, included $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, of accruals primarily related to a variety of historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters
Revenue of $19.5 billion, up 4% on strong net interest income
Businesses divested in 2021 accounted for $459 million of revenue in 3Q21
Noninterest expense of $14.3 billion, up 8% and included operating losses of $2.2 billion, up $1.7 billion
Businesses divested in 2021 accounted for ~$305 million of noninterest expense in 3Q21
Effective income tax rate of 20.2%
Average loans of $945.5 billion, up 11%
Average deposits of $1.4 trillion, down 3%
Provision for credit losses of $784 million
Total net charge-offs of $399 million, up $142 million, with net loan charge-offs of 0.17% of average loans (annualized)
Allowance for credit losses of $13.2 billion, down $1.5 billion from 3Q21 and included a $385 million increase in 3Q22
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital of $129.8 billion3
CET1 ratio of 10.3% under the Standardized Approach and 11.7% under the Advanced Approach3
Comparisons in the bullet points are for 3Q22 versus 3Q21, unless otherwise noted.
Tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, including a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, see the "Tangible Common Equity" table on page 16.
The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by total revenue.
The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio calculated under the Standardized Approach is our binding CET1 ratio. See page 17 for additional information regarding CET1 capital and ratios. CET1 is a preliminary estimate.
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) represents average high-quality liquid assets divided by average projected net cash outflows, as each is defined under the LCR rule. LCR is a preliminary estimate.
Represents TLAC divided by risk-weighted assets (RWAs), which is our binding TLAC ratio, determined by using the greater of RWAs under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches. TLAC is a preliminary estimate.
3Q22 Financial Results
Capital
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio under the Standardized Approach 1
11.6%
11.4%
10.5%
10.4%
10.3%
9.1%
Regulatory
Minimum
and Buffers2
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
Estimated
Capital Position
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.3%1 at September 30, 2022 remained above our regulatory minimum and buffers of 9.1%2
CET1 ratio down ~130 bps from 3Q21 and down ~10 bps from 2Q22 and reflected:
Declines in accumulated other comprehensive income driven by higher interest rates and wider agency mortgage-backed securities spreads resulted in declines in the CET1 ratio of 96 bps from 3Q21 and 21 bps from 2Q22
As of 10/1/22, the Company's stress capital buffer (SCB) increased to 3.2%, which increased our CET1 regulatory minimum and buffers to 9.2%
Capital Return
Period-endcommon shares outstanding down 201.5 million, or 5%, year-over- year (YoY)
3Q22 common stock dividend increased to $0.30 per share, up from $0.25 per share in 2Q22
No common stock repurchases in 3Q22
Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC)
As of September 30, 2022, our TLAC as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets was 23.0%3 compared with the required minimum of 21.5%
Issued $9.7 billion of Wells Fargo & Company (parent) senior, unsecured long- term debt in the quarter
The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio calculated under the Standardized Approach is our binding CET1 ratio. See page 17 for additional information regarding CET1 capital and ratios. 3Q22 CET1 is a preliminary estimate.
Includes a 4.50% minimum requirement, a stress capital buffer of 3.10%, and a G-SIB capital surcharge of 1.50%.
Represents TLAC divided by risk-weighted assets (RWAs), which is our binding TLAC ratio, determined by using the greater of RWAs under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches. TLAC is a preliminary estimate.
3Q22 Financial Results
3Q22 earnings
$ in millions (mm), except per share data
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
vs. 2Q22
vs. 3Q21
Net interest income
$12,098
10,198
8,909
$1,900
3,189
Noninterest income
7,407
6,830
9,925
577
(2,518)
Total revenue
19,505
17,028
18,834
2,477
671
Net charge-offs
399
345
257
54
142
Change in the allowance for credit losses
385
235
(1,652)
150
2,037
Provision for credit losses
784
580
(1,395)
204
2,179
Noninterest expense
14,327
12,883
13,303
1,444
1,024
Pre-tax income
4,394
3,565
6,926
829
(2,532)
Income tax expense
894
613
1,521
281
(627)
Effective income tax rate (%)
20.2
%
16.4
22.9
379
bps
(268)
Net income
$3,528
3,119
5,122
$409
(1,594)
Diluted earnings per common share
$0.85
0.74
1.17
$0.11
(0.32)
Diluted average common shares (# mm)
3,825.1
3,819.6
4,090.4
6
(265)
Return on equity (ROE)
8.0 %
7.1
11.1
84
bps
(307)
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)1
9.6
8.6
13.2
98
(361)
Efficiency ratio
73
76
71
(220)
282
1. Tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, including a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, see the "Tangible Common Equity" table on page 16.
3Q22 Financial Results
Credit quality
Provision for Credit Losses and Net Charge-offs($ in millions)
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans ($ in millions)
257
0.12%
(1,395)
423
0.19%
(452)
305
0.14%
(787)
345
580
0.15%
399
784
0.17%
14,705 13,788
6,1405,997
1.70%
1.54%
8,565
7,791
12,681
5,533
1.39%
7,148
12,884
5,802
1.37%
7,082
13,225
6,234
1.40%
6,991
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
Provision for Credit Losses
Net Charge-offs
3Q214Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
Net Loan Charge-off Ratio
Commercial net loan charge-offs down $17 million to 0 bps of average loans (annualized)
Consumer net loan charge-offs up $72 million to 40 bps of average loans (annualized) driven by a $53 million increase in net loan charge-offs in the auto portfolio
Nonperforming assets decreased $411 million, or 7%, on a $374 million decline inresidential mortgage nonaccrual loans primarily due to sustained payment performance of borrowers after exitingCOVID-19-relatedaccommodation programs
Comparisons in the bullet points are for 3Q22 versus 2Q22, unless otherwise noted. 3Q22 Financial Results
Commercial
Consumer
Allowance coverage for total loans
Allowance for credit losses for loans increasedreflecting loan growth and a less favorable economic environment
Allowance coverage for total loans up 3 bps from 2Q22 and down 30 bps from3Q21
