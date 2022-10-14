Advanced search
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:44 2022-10-14 am EDT
42.94 USD   +1.32%
Wells Fargo mpany : Q3 2022 presentation

10/14/2022 | 07:23am EDT
3Q22 Financial Results

October 14, 2022

© 2022 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. All rights reserved.

3Q22 results

Financial Results

ROE: 8.0%

ROTCE: 9.6%1

Efficiency ratio: 73%2

Credit Quality

Capital and Liquidity

CET1 ratio: 10.3%3

LCR: 123%4

TLAC ratio: 23.0%5

  • Net income of $3.5 billion, or $0.85 per diluted common share, included $(2.0) billion, or $(0.45) per share, of accruals primarily related to a variety of historical matters, including litigation, customer remediation, and regulatory matters
  • Revenue of $19.5 billion, up 4% on strong net interest income
    • Businesses divested in 2021 accounted for $459 million of revenue in 3Q21
  • Noninterest expense of $14.3 billion, up 8% and included operating losses of $2.2 billion, up $1.7 billion
    • Businesses divested in 2021 accounted for ~$305 million of noninterest expense in 3Q21
  • Effective income tax rate of 20.2%
  • Average loans of $945.5 billion, up 11%
  • Average deposits of $1.4 trillion, down 3%
  • Provision for credit losses of $784 million
    • Total net charge-offs of $399 million, up $142 million, with net loan charge-offs of 0.17% of average loans (annualized)
    • Allowance for credit losses of $13.2 billion, down $1.5 billion from 3Q21 and included a $385 million increase in 3Q22
  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital of $129.8 billion3
  • CET1 ratio of 10.3% under the Standardized Approach and 11.7% under the Advanced Approach3

Comparisons in the bullet points are for 3Q22 versus 3Q21, unless otherwise noted.

  1. Tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, including a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, see the "Tangible Common Equity" table on page 16.
  2. The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by total revenue.
  3. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio calculated under the Standardized Approach is our binding CET1 ratio. See page 17 for additional information regarding CET1 capital and ratios. CET1 is a preliminary estimate.
  4. Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) represents average high-quality liquid assets divided by average projected net cash outflows, as each is defined under the LCR rule. LCR is a preliminary estimate.
  5. Represents TLAC divided by risk-weighted assets (RWAs), which is our binding TLAC ratio, determined by using the greater of RWAs under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches. TLAC is a preliminary estimate.

3Q22 Financial Results

2

Capital

Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio under the Standardized Approach 1

11.6%

11.4%

10.5%

10.4%

10.3%

9.1%

Regulatory

Minimum

and Buffers2

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Estimated

Capital Position

  • Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 10.3%1 at September 30, 2022 remained above our regulatory minimum and buffers of 9.1%2
  • CET1 ratio down ~130 bps from 3Q21 and down ~10 bps from 2Q22 and reflected:
    • Declines in accumulated other comprehensive income driven by higher interest rates and wider agency mortgage-backed securities spreads resulted in declines in the CET1 ratio of 96 bps from 3Q21 and 21 bps from 2Q22
  • As of 10/1/22, the Company's stress capital buffer (SCB) increased to 3.2%, which increased our CET1 regulatory minimum and buffers to 9.2%

Capital Return

  • Period-endcommon shares outstanding down 201.5 million, or 5%, year-over- year (YoY)
  • 3Q22 common stock dividend increased to $0.30 per share, up from $0.25 per share in 2Q22
  • No common stock repurchases in 3Q22

Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC)

  • As of September 30, 2022, our TLAC as a percentage of total risk-weighted assets was 23.0%3 compared with the required minimum of 21.5%
  • Issued $9.7 billion of Wells Fargo & Company (parent) senior, unsecured long- term debt in the quarter
  1. The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio calculated under the Standardized Approach is our binding CET1 ratio. See page 17 for additional information regarding CET1 capital and ratios. 3Q22 CET1 is a preliminary estimate.
  2. Includes a 4.50% minimum requirement, a stress capital buffer of 3.10%, and a G-SIB capital surcharge of 1.50%.
  3. Represents TLAC divided by risk-weighted assets (RWAs), which is our binding TLAC ratio, determined by using the greater of RWAs under the Standardized and Advanced Approaches. TLAC is a preliminary estimate.

3Q22 Financial Results

3

3Q22 earnings

$ in millions (mm), except per share data

3Q22

2Q22

3Q21

vs. 2Q22

vs. 3Q21

Net interest income

$12,098

10,198

8,909

$1,900

3,189

Noninterest income

7,407

6,830

9,925

577

(2,518)

Total revenue

19,505

17,028

18,834

2,477

671

Net charge-offs

399

345

257

54

142

Change in the allowance for credit losses

385

235

(1,652)

150

2,037

Provision for credit losses

784

580

(1,395)

204

2,179

Noninterest expense

14,327

12,883

13,303

1,444

1,024

Pre-tax income

4,394

3,565

6,926

829

(2,532)

Income tax expense

894

613

1,521

281

(627)

Effective income tax rate (%)

20.2

%

16.4

22.9

379

bps

(268)

Net income

$3,528

3,119

5,122

$409

(1,594)

Diluted earnings per common share

$0.85

0.74

1.17

$0.11

(0.32)

Diluted average common shares (# mm)

3,825.1

3,819.6

4,090.4

6

(265)

Return on equity (ROE)

8.0 %

7.1

11.1

84

bps

(307)

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)1

9.6

8.6

13.2

98

(361)

Efficiency ratio

73

76

71

(220)

282

1. Tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information, including a corresponding reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, see the "Tangible Common Equity" table on page 16.

3Q22 Financial Results

4

Credit quality

Provision for Credit Losses and Net Charge-offs($ in millions)

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans ($ in millions)

257

0.12%

(1,395)

423

0.19%

(452)

305

0.14%

(787)

345

580

0.15%

399

784

0.17%

14,705 13,788

6,1405,997

1.70%

1.54%

8,565

7,791

12,681

5,533

1.39%

7,148

12,884

5,802

1.37%

7,082

13,225

6,234

1.40%

6,991

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Provision for Credit Losses

Net Charge-offs

3Q214Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Net Loan Charge-off Ratio

  • Commercial net loan charge-offs down $17 million to 0 bps of average loans (annualized)
  • Consumer net loan charge-offs up $72 million to 40 bps of average loans (annualized) driven by a $53 million increase in net loan charge-offs in the auto portfolio
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $411 million, or 7%, on a $374 million decline in residential mortgage nonaccrual loans primarily due to sustained payment performance of borrowers after exiting COVID-19-relatedaccommodation programs

Comparisons in the bullet points are for 3Q22 versus 2Q22, unless otherwise noted. 3Q22 Financial Results

Commercial

Consumer

Allowance coverage for total loans

  • Allowance for credit losses for loans increased reflecting loan growth and a less favorable economic environment
    • Allowance coverage for total loans up 3 bps from 2Q22 and down 30 bps from 3Q21

5

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 11:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
