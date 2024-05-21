Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Home Lending today announced that Sandra Ho will join as head of Sales on May 28, 2024. In this newly created role, Sandra will lead Wells Fargo's Consumer Direct and Distributed Sales organizations. Previously, the divisions had been under separate leadership. Sandra will report to Serhat Oztop, head of Sales and Retail Transformation for Wells Fargo Home Lending.

"Sandra has a proven track record of transforming sales organizations and I'm excited to welcome her to Wells Fargo," said Kevin Reen, head of Wells Fargo Home Lending. "The consolidation of our Consumer Direct and Distributed sales teams under Sandra's leadership will help accelerate our ongoing transformation to de-risk and simplify our business."

Oztop said, "With more than 15 years of experience in banking and financial services, Sandra brings a broad range of skills that will be key in helping advance Home Lending's go-forward strategy aimed at serving bank customers, as well as individuals and families in underserved communities. This consolidation of our two sales organizations is a key component in building a sustainable business model that can be scalable in dynamic market environments."

Ho joins Wells Fargo from JPMorgan Chase, where she held a number of leadership positions in the firm's Home Lending and Consumer and Small Business Payments divisions over the last six years. Most recently, she served as Managing Director in the Consumer and Small Business Payments division. Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Sandra held positions at Innovatus Capital Partners, McKinsey & Company, Promontory Financial Group Australasia, and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune's 2023 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

Media

Alfredo Padilla, 213-369-6122

[email protected]

Paul Turner, 415-603-7023

[email protected]