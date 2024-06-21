Chicago -The Wells Fargo Foundation announced today a $500,000 grant for Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, Inc. (NHS) in support of its Chicago Flats Initiative. The goals of the initiative are to preserve and rehab two- and four-flats, maintain rental affordability, and help homeowners build wealth. To accomplish these goals, NHS is connecting homeowners and renters to available mortgage and rental assistance programs.

"We want to make sure we continue stabilizing housing for both renters and owners," said Neighborhood Housing Services President and CEO Anthony E. Simpkins. "According to our data, homeowners have 40 times the net worth of renters, so finding development solutions to foster the building of more affordable homes in our communities is a great return on investment."

The Chicago Flats Initiative will provide:

HUD-certified financial counseling services and Homebuyer Education classes

Foreclosure prevention resources to keep homeowners of two-and four-flats in their homes

Competitive mortgage loans through NHS

Home purchase assistance up to $15,000 for home improvement loans

Health and safety inspections

Construction management services

Enterprise, Institute for Housing Studies, Elevate, Preservation Compact, Greater Chatham Initiative, Resident of Greater Englewood (RAGE), Garfield Park Community Council, and Communities United are all partners on the Chicago Flats Initiative.

"We're excited to partner with NHS on this innovative program that will make a real difference in Chicago communities," said Trina Shepherd, Philanthropy and Community Impact Specialist at Wells Fargo. "Wells Fargo is dedicated to supporting initiatives designed to help close the wealth gap, boost homeownership, and revitalize communities."

Since 2018, Wells Fargo's philanthropic giving totaled nearly $40 million within Chicago in support of housing, small business growth, financial health, sustainability, and more.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 47 on Fortune's 2023 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellsfargo

NHS of Chicago is a nonprofit organization working in partnership with businesses, government, and neighborhood residents to develop and support Chicago's neighborhoods. NHS offers a variety of homebuyer education classes, financial literacy instruction and provides HUD-certified counselors in efforts to stabilize communities and create neighborhoods of choice.

Jéntill Neal

jentill.neal@wellsfargo.com