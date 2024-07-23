to the Shares in the form heretofore delivered to you. Such registration statement, including all exhibits thereto, as amended at the date of this Agreement, and including any prospectus supplement relating to the Shares that is filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act and deemed part of such registration statement pursuant to Rule 430B under the Securities Act, is hereinafter called the "Registration Statement"; such prospectus in the form in which it appears in the Registration Statement is hereinafter called the "Basic Prospectus" and such supplemented form of prospectus, in the form in which it shall be filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) (including the Basic Prospectus as so supplemented) is hereinafter called the "Final Prospectus." Any preliminary form of the Final Prospectus which has been or will be filed pursuant to Rule 424 is hereinafter called the "Preliminary Final Prospectus." The term "Free Writing Prospectus" shall mean a free writing prospectus, as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act. The term "Issuer Free Writing Prospectus" shall mean an issuer free writing prospectus, as defined in Rule 433 under the Securities Act, that (i) is required to be filed with the SEC by the Company or (ii) is exempt from filing pursuant to Rule 433(d)(5)(i) because it contains a description of the Shares or the offering that does not reflect the final terms. The term "Applicable Time" shall mean the Applicable Time listed in Schedule II hereto. The term "Disclosure Package" shall mean (A) the Basic Prospectus, as amended and supplemented to the Applicable Time, (B) any Preliminary Final Prospectus, (C) the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses and any other information identified in Schedule III hereto, and (D) any other Free Writing Prospectus that the parties hereto shall hereafter expressly agree in writing to treat as part of the Disclosure Package. Any reference herein to the Registration Statement, the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus or the Final Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include the documents filed by the Company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and incorporated therein as of the date of this Agreement, or the issue date of the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus or the Final Prospectus, or the relevant Applicable Time, as the case may be. Any reference herein to the terms "amend," "amendment" or "supplement" with respect to the Registration Statement, the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus or the Final Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include the filing of any document under the Exchange Act after the date of this Agreement, or the issue date of the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus or the Final Prospectus, as the case may be, and deemed to be incorporated therein by reference.

1. Company Representations and Warranties. The Company represents and warrants to, and agrees with, each Underwriter that: