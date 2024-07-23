UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (date of earliest event reported): July 19, 2024
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-02979
No. 41-0449260
(State or other jurisdiction
(Commission File
(IRS Employer
of incorporation)
Number)
Identification No.)
420 Montgomery Street, San Francisco, California 94104
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 1-866-249-3302
Not applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
- Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
- Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
- Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class
Trading
Name of Each Exchange
Symbol
on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $1-2/3
WFC
New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE)
7.5% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Class A Preferred Stock, Series L
WFC.PRL
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Y
WFC.PRY
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Z
WFC.PRZ
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series AA
WFC.PRA
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series CC
WFC.PRC
NYSE
Depositary Shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series DD
WFC.PRD
NYSE
Guarantee of Medium-Term Notes, Series A, due October 30, 2028 of Wells Fargo Finance LLC
WFC/28A
NYSE
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
DMS_US.365138399.2
Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Article FOURTH of Wells Fargo & Company's (the "Company") Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, authorizes the issuance from time to time of shares of Preferred Stock, without par value. On July 19, 2024, the Company filed with the Delaware Secretary of State a Certificate of Designation which, effective upon filing, designated a series of such Preferred Stock as "6.85% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series FF," authorized 80,000 shares of Non- Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series FF, without par value and with a liquidation preference amount of $25,000 per share (referred to herein as the "Series FF Preferred Stock"), and set forth the voting powers, preferences and relative, participating, optional or other special rights, and qualifications, limitations or restrictions thereof, of the Series FF Preferred Stock which are not fixed by the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation. A copy of the Certificate of Designation is attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
On July 23, 2024, the Company sold 2,000,000 Depositary Shares (the "Depositary Shares"), each Depositary Share representing a 1/25th interest in a share of the Company's Series FF Preferred Stock. Exhibits are filed herewith in connection with the Registration Statement on Form S-3, as amended (File No. 333-269514) filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The following documents are being filed with this report on Form 8-K: (i) Underwriting Agreement, dated July 16, 2024, among the Company and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as representative of the several underwriters named therein; (ii) Certificate of Designation of the Company dated July 19, 2024; (iii) Deposit Agreement dated as of July 23, 2024 among the Company, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, as depositary, and the holders from time to time of Depositary Receipts; (iv) form of Depositary Receipt; and (v) opinions with respect the Series FF Preferred Stock, Deposit Agreement, and Depositary Receipts.
- Exhibits
Exhibit No.
Description
Location
1.1
Underwriting Agreement, dated as of July 16, 2024, among
Filed herewith
Wells Fargo & Company and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC,
as representative of the several underwriters named therein.
4.1
Certificate of Designation of Wells Fargo & Company with
Filed herewith
respect to the Series FF Preferred Stock dated July 19, 2024.
4.2
Deposit Agreement, dated as of July 23, 2024, among Wells
Filed herewith
Fargo & Company, Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, as
depositary, and the holders from time to time of Depositary
Receipts.
4.3
Form of Depositary Receipt.
Included as part of
Exhibit 4.2
5.1
Opinion of Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A. regarding the
Filed herewith
Series FF Preferred Stock.
5.2
Opinion of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP regarding the
Filed herewith
Deposit Agreement and the Depositary Receipts.
2
23.1
Consent of Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A.
Included as part of
Exhibit 5.1
23.2
Consent of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.
Included as part of
Exhibit 5.2
104
The cover page from this Current Report on Form 8-K,
Filed herewith
formatted in Inline XBRL.
3
Exhibit 1.1
Wells Fargo & Company
Depositary Shares, Each Representing a 1/25th Interest in a Share of 6.85% Fixed Rate
Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series FF
Underwriting Agreement
July 16, 2024
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
as Representative of the several Underwriters named in Schedule I c/o Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
550 South Tryon Street, 5th Floor
Charlotte, North Carolina 28202
Attn: Transaction Management Department
Ladies and Gentlemen:
Wells Fargo & Company, a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), proposes to issue and sell to the several underwriters named in Schedule I hereto (the "Underwriters"), for whom you are acting as representative (the "Representative"), an aggregate of 2,000,000 Depositary Shares (the "Shares"), each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of the Company's 6.85% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series FF, no par value, with a liquidation preference amount of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share) (the "Preferred Stock"). The Preferred Stock, when issued, will be deposited by the Company with Equiniti Trust Company, as depositary, transfer agent and registrar (the "Depositary") under a deposit agreement, to be dated July 23, 2024 (the "Deposit Agreement"), among the Company, the Depositary and the holders from time to time of the Depositary Receipts issued thereunder against delivery to, or upon the order of, the Company of depositary receipts (the "Depositary Receipts"), which will evidence the Shares. For purposes of this Agreement, "Depositary Shares" means the depositary shares, each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of the Company's 6.85% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series FF, no par value, with a liquidation preference amount of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $1,000 per depositary share).
The Company meets the requirements for use of Form S-3 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-269514) as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act for the registration of securities, including the Shares, under the Securities Act, and the offering thereof from time to time in accordance with Rule 415 of the rules and regulations of the SEC under the Securities Act (the "Securities Act Regulations"). Such registration statement, including any amendments thereto, has been declared effective by the SEC and no order suspending the effectiveness of such registration statement has been issued by the SEC and no proceeding for that purpose or pursuant to Section 8A of the Securities Act against the Company or related to the offering has been initiated or threatened by the SEC. The Company proposes to file with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424 under the Securities Act a supplement to the prospectus included in such registration statement relating
DMS_US.365193409.1
to the Shares in the form heretofore delivered to you. Such registration statement, including all exhibits thereto, as amended at the date of this Agreement, and including any prospectus supplement relating to the Shares that is filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act and deemed part of such registration statement pursuant to Rule 430B under the Securities Act, is hereinafter called the "Registration Statement"; such prospectus in the form in which it appears in the Registration Statement is hereinafter called the "Basic Prospectus" and such supplemented form of prospectus, in the form in which it shall be filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 424(b) (including the Basic Prospectus as so supplemented) is hereinafter called the "Final Prospectus." Any preliminary form of the Final Prospectus which has been or will be filed pursuant to Rule 424 is hereinafter called the "Preliminary Final Prospectus." The term "Free Writing Prospectus" shall mean a free writing prospectus, as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act. The term "Issuer Free Writing Prospectus" shall mean an issuer free writing prospectus, as defined in Rule 433 under the Securities Act, that (i) is required to be filed with the SEC by the Company or (ii) is exempt from filing pursuant to Rule 433(d)(5)(i) because it contains a description of the Shares or the offering that does not reflect the final terms. The term "Applicable Time" shall mean the Applicable Time listed in Schedule II hereto. The term "Disclosure Package" shall mean (A) the Basic Prospectus, as amended and supplemented to the Applicable Time, (B) any Preliminary Final Prospectus, (C) the Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses and any other information identified in Schedule III hereto, and (D) any other Free Writing Prospectus that the parties hereto shall hereafter expressly agree in writing to treat as part of the Disclosure Package. Any reference herein to the Registration Statement, the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus or the Final Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include the documents filed by the Company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and incorporated therein as of the date of this Agreement, or the issue date of the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus or the Final Prospectus, or the relevant Applicable Time, as the case may be. Any reference herein to the terms "amend," "amendment" or "supplement" with respect to the Registration Statement, the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus or the Final Prospectus shall be deemed to refer to and include the filing of any document under the Exchange Act after the date of this Agreement, or the issue date of the Basic Prospectus, any Preliminary Final Prospectus or the Final Prospectus, as the case may be, and deemed to be incorporated therein by reference.
1. Company Representations and Warranties. The Company represents and warrants to, and agrees with, each Underwriter that:
- Registration Statement and Final Prospectus. The Registration Statement has been declared effective by the SEC. At the time the Registration Statement was filed and at the time the Registration Statement became effective, the Registration Statement complied in all material respects with the requirements of the Securities Act and the Securities Act Regulations and the rules and regulations of the SEC promulgated thereunder. As of the date hereof, when the Final Prospectus is first filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act, when, prior to the Closing Date (as hereinafter defined), any amendment to the Registration Statement becomes effective (including the filing of any document incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement), when any supplement to the Final Prospectus is filed with the SEC and at the Closing Date, (i) the Registration Statement, as amended as of any such time, and the Final Prospectus, as amended or
2
supplemented as of any such time, will comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act and the respective rules thereunder, (ii) the Registration Statement, as amended as of any such time, does not or will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein not misleading, and (iii) the Final Prospectus, as amended or supplemented as of any such time, does not or will not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact required to be stated therein or necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading; provided, however, that the Company makes no representations or warranties as to the information contained in or omitted from the Registration Statement or the Final Prospectus or any amendment thereof or supplement thereto in reliance upon and in conformity with information furnished in writing to the Company by or on behalf of any Underwriter through the Representative or directly by any Underwriter specifically for use in connection with the preparation of the Registration Statement and the Final Prospectus (it being understood and agreed that the only such information contained in the Registration Statement or Final Prospectus furnished by any Underwriter consists of such information described as such in one or more letters, each dated the Closing Date (each an "Underwriter Blood Letter" and collectively, the "Underwriter Blood Letters") delivered to the Company by the Representative, on behalf of the Underwriters, or individually by any Underwriter).
- Disclosure Matters. At the Applicable Time, the Disclosure Package does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state any material fact necessary in order to make the statements therein, in the light of the circumstances under which they were made, not misleading. The preceding sentence does not apply to statements in or omissions from the Disclosure Package based upon and in conformity with written information furnished to the Company by any Underwriter through the Representative or directly by any Underwriter specifically for use therein, it being understood and agreed that the only such information furnished by or on behalf of any Underwriter consists of the information described as such in any Underwriter Blood Letter provided by such parties.
- Filing Fee. The Company has paid the fees required by the SEC relating to the Shares calculated in accordance with Rule 457 under the Securities Act.
- Issuer Free Writing Prospectuses. The Company is permitted to use each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus pursuant to Rule 164(e)(2) under the Securities Act. Each Issuer Free Writing Prospectus does not include any information that conflicts with the information contained in the Registration Statement, including any document incorporated by reference therein and any prospectus or prospectus supplement deemed to be a part thereof that has not been superseded or modified. The foregoing sentence does not apply to statements in or omissions from any Issuer Free Writing Prospectus made in reliance upon and in conformity with
3
information furnished to the Company by any Underwriter through the Representative or directly by any Underwriter specifically for use therein, it being understood and agreed that the only such information furnished by or on behalf of any Underwriter consists of the information described as such in any Underwriter Blood Letter provided by such parties.
- Financial Statements.
- The financial statements (including the related notes thereto) of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus comply in all material respects with the applicable requirements of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act, as applicable, and present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries as of the dates indicated and the results of operations and the changes in cash flows for the periods specified; such financial statements have been prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") applied on a consistent basis throughout the periods covered thereby, and any supporting schedules included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement present fairly the information required to be stated therein; the other financial information of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus has been derived from the accounting records of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries and presents fairly the information shown thereby.
- Since the date of the most recent financial statements of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries included or incorporated by reference in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus, (i) there has not been any change in the capital stock (other than changes in common stock (including treasury stock) resulting from repurchases and issuances of common stock pursuant to director and employee compensation and other benefit plans described in, the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus), material increase in the long-term debt of the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any dividend or distribution of any kind declared, set aside for payment, paid or made by the Company on any class of capital stock, or any material adverse change in or affecting the business, properties, management, financial condition, stockholders' equity, results of operations or business prospects of the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole; (ii) neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has entered into any transaction or agreement (whether or not in the ordinary course of business) that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole or incurred any liability or obligation, direct or contingent, that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole, other than in the ordinary course of business; and
- neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries has sustained any loss or interference with its business that is material to the Company and its subsidiaries taken as a whole and that is either from fire, explosion, flood or other calamity,
4
whether or not covered by insurance, or from any labor disturbance or dispute or any action, order or decree of any court or arbitrator or governmental or regulatory authority, except, in each case, as otherwise disclosed in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus.
- KPMG LLP, who has certified certain financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, is an independent registered public accounting firm with respect to the Company and its subsidiaries within the applicable rules and regulations adopted by the SEC and the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) and as required by the Securities Act.
- Authorized Capitalization. The Company has an authorized capitalization as set forth in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus; all the outstanding shares of capital stock of the Company have been duly and validly authorized and issued and are fully paid and non-assessable and are not subject to any pre-emptive or similar rights; except pursuant to plans discussed in, or except as otherwise described in or expressly contemplated by, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus, there are no outstanding rights (including, without limitation, pre-emptive rights), warrants or options to acquire, or instruments convertible into or exchangeable for, any shares of capital stock or other equity interest in the Company or any of its subsidiaries, or any contract, commitment, agreement, understanding or arrangement of any kind relating to the issuance of any capital stock of the Company or any such subsidiary, any such convertible or exchangeable securities or any such rights, warrants or options; the capital stock of the Company conforms in all material respects to the description thereof contained in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus; and all the outstanding shares of capital stock or other equity interests of each Significant Subsidiary (as hereinafter defined) owned, directly or indirectly, by the Company have been duly and validly authorized and issued, are fully paid and (except as provided in 12 U.S.C. § 55 in the case of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.) non-assessable and are owned directly or indirectly by the Company, free and clear of any lien, charge, encumbrance, security interest, restriction on voting or transfer or any other claim of any third party.
- Authorization and Validity of this Agreement and the Deposit Agreement. This Agreement and the Deposit Agreement have each been or will be duly executed and delivered by the Company. The Company has all corporate power and authority necessary to execute and deliver this Agreement and the Deposit Agreement, and to perform its obligations under this Agreement and under the Deposit Agreement; the execution, delivery and performance of the Deposit Agreement by the Company, the compliance with the provisions under the Deposit Agreement by the Company and the consummation of the transactions contemplated under the Deposit Agreement have been duly authorized by all necessary corporate action and will not conflict with or constitute a breach of, or default under, or result in the creation or imposition of any lien, charge or encumbrance upon any property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries pursuant to, any contract, indenture, mortgage, loan agreement, note,
5
lease or other instrument to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or by which it or any of them may be bound or to which any of the property or assets of the Company or any of its subsidiaries is subject, except where such breach or default would not reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect upon the business, condition, or properties of the Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole, nor will such action result in any violation of the provisions of the Restated Certificate of Incorporation or By-laws of the Company or any law, administrative regulation or administrative or court order or decree; and no consent, approval, authorization, order or decree of any court or governmental agency or body is required for the consummation by the Company of the transactions contemplated by the Deposit Agreement, except such as may be required under the Securities Act or the rules and regulations of the SEC thereunder, all of which have been obtained, or such as may be required under state securities or "blue sky" laws or regulations adopted by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") in connection with the purchase and distribution of the Shares by the Underwriters.
- Authorization and Validity of the Shares. The Preferred Stock to be issued by the Company underlying the Shares to be sold by the Company to the Underwriters hereunder and the Shares have been duly and validly authorized and, when the Preferred Stock is issued and delivered to the Depositary against receipt of the Shares as provided in the Deposit Agreement, the Preferred Stock will be duly and validly issued, fully paid and non-assessable. All corporate action required to be taken for the authorization and issue of the Preferred Stock underlying the Shares and sale of the Shares has been, or will be before the Closing Date, validly and sufficiently taken. The Company has all corporate power and authority necessary to execute and deliver the Certificate of Designation with respect to the Preferred Stock. The Certificate of Designation with respect to the Preferred Stock will be duly filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware. Upon deposit of the Preferred Stock underlying the Shares with the Depositary pursuant to the Deposit Agreement and the due execution by the Depositary of the Deposit Agreement and the Depositary Receipts, in accordance with the Deposit Agreement, the Depositary Receipts evidencing the Shares representing the Preferred Stock will entitle the holders thereof to the rights specified in the Deposit Agreement; the Preferred Stock and Shares will conform to the descriptions of the Preferred Stock and Shares, respectively, contained in the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus; and the issuance of the Shares is not subject to any preemptive or similar rights.
- Legal Proceedings; Contracts. Except as described in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure Package and the Final Prospectus, there are no legal, governmental or regulatory investigations, actions, suits or proceedings pending to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries is a party or to which any property of the Company or any of its subsidiaries is the subject that, individually or in the aggregate, would reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect upon the business, condition or properties of the Company and its subsidiaries, taken as a whole; except as described in the Registration Statement, the Disclosure
6
