Wells Fargo mpany : Announces 2022 Earnings Release Date Information

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today its expected earnings release dates and conference call information for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2022:

For the period Earnings release conference call date and time First Quarter 2022 Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Second Quarter 2022 Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Third Quarter 2022 Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time Fourth Quarter 2022 Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time

Confirmation of these calls, as well as details on how to listen, will be provided before the scheduled release dates.

Wells Fargo & Company is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

