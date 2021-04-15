Wells Fargo mpany : Announces Human Resources Leadership Change

David Galloreese to take role outside the company; Kleber Santos named interim head of HR as company conducts search for new HR leader

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that David Galloreese, head of Human Resources, will leave Wells Fargo on April 23, 2021, to take a role outside the company.

Kleber Santos, head of Diverse Segments, Representation and Inclusion and a member of the Operating Committee, will take on the additional role of interim head of Human Resources while the company conducts a thorough and formal search for a new head of Human Resources.

“Since joining Wells Fargo in 2018, David has made many significant contributions to our company that are instrumental to our ongoing transformation,” said CEO Charlie Scharf. “In particular, he has led through a period of significant change for the company and the Human Resources organization. For me personally, David has been a trusted and collaborative partner since I joined the company, and I know I speak for many in saying we wish him all the best and thank him for his leadership and contributions. We are fortunate to have a strong leader like Kleber to step in while we conduct a comprehensive search for our next HR leader.”

