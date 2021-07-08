Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo mpany : Names Bei Ling as Head of Human Resources

07/08/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Bei Ling will join the company on Oct. 1 as head of Human Resources. She will report to CEO Charlie Scharf and serve on the company’s Operating Committee.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210708005635/en/

Headshot of Bei Ling (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Headshot of Bei Ling (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Ling joins Wells Fargo from JPMorgan Chase, where she was most recently managing director and global head of Talent Development and Total Rewards. In this capacity, Ling was accountable for driving strategy and implementation across multiple global functions, including leadership development and succession planning, learning, career development, compensation, benefits, and workforce data and analytics. At the same time, Ling also served as head of Human Resources for the Commercial Bank, leading end-to-end human capital strategy and programs for the business.

At Wells Fargo, Ling will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s human capital strategy.

“Bei is an accomplished human resources leader with a deep commitment to the employee experience,” Scharf said. “She will work closely with me and the Operating Committee to build a world-class culture and foster an inclusive environment to attract, develop, engage, and retain the best talent.”

During her eight years at JPMorgan Chase, Ling led a number of enterprisewide transformation initiatives. She built out capabilities for Human Resources, including the regulatory and control function and workforce analytics team. She also led the adoption of a compensation framework with stronger linkage to performance and accountability. Most recently, she helped redefine the company’s talent strategy with a greater emphasis on being employee-centric and digitally enabled. A strong advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DE&I, Ling was also actively engaged in a variety of DE&I initiatives, including co-chairing the company’s Asian Executive Forum.

Prior to JPMorgan Chase, Ling served as deputy head of Human Resources at PNC Financial Services. At PNC, she led a number of large-scale HR initiatives, including the merger of PNC and National City and a redesign of the bank’s talent programs. Ling also co-chaired PNC’s Management Committee. Prior to this, Ling worked at Merrill Lynch in both Human Resources and Global Finance.

A graduate of Beijing University in China, Ling earned her master’s degree in business administration from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. She is currently a board member of the Financial Health Network and International House.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
11:06aWELLS FARGO MPANY  : Names Bei Ling as Head of Human Resources
BU
10:51aWELLS FARGO MPANY  : Shutting Existing Lines of Credit, Will No Longer Offer Pro..
MT
10:47aSTREET COLOR : Wells Fargo To Close All Existing Personal Lines of Credit and Ce..
MT
10:16aU.S. banks to see big jump in second-quarter profits before results return to..
RE
09:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : A pragmatic approach to monetary policy
08:55aWELLS FARGO MPANY  : Autonomous Research Adjusts Price Target for Wells Fargo & ..
MT
05:26aANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Ocado, Blackstone, J Sainsbury, Marathon Oil, Virgin G..
07/07MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Magnolia Oil & Gas' Price Target to $1..
MT
07/07DEVON ENERGY  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Devon Energy's Price Target to $37 from $36,..
MT
07/07MATADOR RESOURCES  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Matador Resources' Price Target to $37 ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71 015 M - -
Net income 2021 15 866 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 1,28%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 264 513
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 43,40 $
Average target price 48,71 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY43.80%191 715
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.73%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION31.14%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.95%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.57%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.06%202 066