Wells Fargo mpany : Ulrike Guigui Named Wells Fargo Head of Payments Strategy

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Ulrike Guigui has been named head of Payments Strategy. She will join the company on June 1 and will report to Ather Williams III, Wells Fargo head of Strategy, Digital, and Innovation.

In this new position, Guigui will be responsible for leading the company’s enterprise payments strategy. She will work across the company and with industry partners to ensure Wells Fargo is strategically aligned and positioned for growth opportunities in the payments industry.

“Helping our consumer and business customers send and receive money seamlessly, securely, and conveniently is one of the most important financial services we provide, and we want to remain at the forefront of technology to enable payments,” Williams said. “Ulrike’s deep experience in the payments industry makes her a natural fit for helping shape the future of money movement.”

Guigui has more than 20 years of experience in the payments and consumer finance industry and has held positions with issuers and payment companies in Europe and the U.S. Guigui joins Wells Fargo from Deloitte Consulting LLP, where she was most recently managing director and head of Deloitte’s Payments Practice. She also previously held positions at Acculynk, Mastercard, GE Capital, and Citigroup.

She has an undergraduate degree in European Business Administration from the European Partnership of Business Schools and holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance (Fulbright Scholar) from Syracuse University. She will be based in New York City.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S.

