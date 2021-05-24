Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo mpany : Ulrike Guigui Named Wells Fargo Head of Payments Strategy

05/24/2021 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) today announced that Ulrike Guigui has been named head of Payments Strategy. She will join the company on June 1 and will report to Ather Williams III, Wells Fargo head of Strategy, Digital, and Innovation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210524005132/en/

Ulrike Guigui, Wells Fargo Head of Payments Strategy (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Ulrike Guigui, Wells Fargo Head of Payments Strategy (Photo: Wells Fargo)

In this new position, Guigui will be responsible for leading the company’s enterprise payments strategy. She will work across the company and with industry partners to ensure Wells Fargo is strategically aligned and positioned for growth opportunities in the payments industry.

“Helping our consumer and business customers send and receive money seamlessly, securely, and conveniently is one of the most important financial services we provide, and we want to remain at the forefront of technology to enable payments,” Williams said. “Ulrike’s deep experience in the payments industry makes her a natural fit for helping shape the future of money movement.”

Guigui has more than 20 years of experience in the payments and consumer finance industry and has held positions with issuers and payment companies in Europe and the U.S. Guigui joins Wells Fargo from Deloitte Consulting LLP, where she was most recently managing director and head of Deloitte’s Payments Practice. She also previously held positions at Acculynk, Mastercard, GE Capital, and Citigroup.

She has an undergraduate degree in European Business Administration from the European Partnership of Business Schools and holds a Master of Business Administration in Finance (Fulbright Scholar) from Syracuse University. She will be based in New York City.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-LO


© Business Wire 2021
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
08:04aWELLS FARGO MPANY  : Ulrike Guigui Named Wells Fargo Head of Payments Strategy
BU
06:39aAPOLLO INVESTMENT  : Wells Fargo Downgrades Apollo Investment to Equal-Weight Fr..
MT
06:35aTESLA  : Wells Fargo Starts Tesla at Equal-Weight With $590 Price Target
MT
05/21ROSS STORES  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Ross Stores PT to $135 From $130, Maintains O..
MT
05/21LANDMARK INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS LP  : Wells Fargo Upgrades Landmark Infrastruct..
MT
05/21WELLS FARGO MPANY  : Closed-End Funds Announce Board Approval of New Investment ..
BU
05/20AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT  : Commences Public Offering of 14 Million Class A Common ..
MT
05/20Canada Stocks Gain 125 Pts, Posts Record Closing High, Led By Tech Stocks; Bu..
MT
05/20Energy Stocks 'Attractive' on Valuation, Inflation Fears; Tech, Consumer Disc..
MT
05/20WELLS FARGO MPANY  : to Liquidate Central Fidelity Capital Trust I and Wachovia ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 71 111 M - -
Net income 2021 15 417 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 1,17%
Capitalization 190 B 190 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 264 513
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 46,86 $
Last Close Price 45,88 $
Spread / Highest target 17,7%
Spread / Average Target 2,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY52.02%189 648
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.28.01%492 393
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.89%363 339
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.39%216 638
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.12%173 484
CITIGROUP INC.25.93%160 506