Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo & Company    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo mpany : and Quest Alliance Launch Skills Training Program Across Three Cities

04/09/2021 | 06:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Thirteen-hundred students from disadvantaged backgrounds will receive job-readiness education

BENGALURU - Wells Fargo India and Quest Alliance have partnered to train youth in employability and 21st century skills across vocational training institutes (VTIs) in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

'With our holistic approach towards youth engagement and building employability skills, this partnership with Quest Alliance is the logical next step in our commitment to communities around us. Our intention, as we go forward, is to also support this with increased employee involvement, role-model interactions, and mentorship initiatives, especially for women,' said Bandana Jha, head of Social Impact & Sustainability for Wells Fargo India & Philippines.

The skills program, which runs throughout the year, will provide training to 1,300 VTI students from marginalized communities, with women constituting at least 40% of the group. It aims to equip young learners with essential skills as well as a self-learning mindset that will enable them to build and confidently navigate their careers in the future. With Wells Fargo's financial support, the program will be run in all 16 learning centers across the three locations, with the required faculty to facilitate the year-long training of these students.

Aakash Sethi, CEO of Quest Alliance said, 'We are excited to be associating with Wells Fargo on this learning journey. India has over four million youth who are expected to enter the workforce every year. As new avenues for employment and entrepreneurship emerge, particularly via the gig economy, it is imperative that young people are empowered with skills that will help them build and navigate their own career pathways.'

Critical skills, such as effective communication, professional etiquette, and digital literacy, among others, are embedded in the program's curriculum, which uses a blended-learning methodology to help learners with career training, job readiness, and customer interaction skills. In February, Quest Alliance started work with the three centers to build capacities of faculty and curriculum. It also introduced self-learning tools, such as the Quest App that features over 200 hours of content, into the VTI ecosystem to ensure the modules are being embedded in the curriculum. Virtual and physical learning spaces will be used to support 14 partners and 16 centers across the three cities.

About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune's 2020 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health and a low-carbon economy. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

About Wells Fargo International Solutions Private Limited ('Wells Fargo India')
Wells Fargo India is a critical component of Wells Fargo & Company ('Wells Fargo') strategy to leverage distinct advantages in doing business in a global environment. Wells Fargo India is primarily an extension of the technology, operations, and corporate support teams of Wells Fargo. It engages in application development and support, testing, other technology functions, international operations, knowledge support, and middle and back-end banking process solutions for a wide spectrum of Wells Fargo's needs. The entity currently has offices in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

About Quest Alliance
Quest Alliance is a not-for-profit trust that equips young people with 21st-century skills by enabling self-learning. We design scalable solutions that enable educators to address critical gaps for quality education and skills training. We facilitate learning networks and collaboration to bring about systemic change fueled by research and innovation. (https://www.questalliance.net/). For more information, contact: Bhamini Nandakumar at [email protected] / M: +91 9686532930

Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 'Forward-Looking Statements' discussion in Wells Fargo's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10‑Q as well as to Wells Fargo's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information
Sandhya Menon
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo & Company published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 10:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
06:08aWELLS FARGO MPANY  : and Quest Alliance Launch Skills Training Program Across Th..
PU
04/08U.S. weekly jobless claims rise again, but labor market recovery gaining stea..
RE
04/08Wells Fargo Joins Duke Energy, NextEra to Expand Solar Use in NC
DJ
04/08U.S. Jobless Claims Up 16K to 744K in April 3 Week -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/08ANALYSIS : Lebanon's woes push it to fringes of global finance system
RE
04/08GREIF  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Greif's Price Target to $68 From $63, Maintains Ove..
MT
04/08Wells Fargo Unveils Solar Expansion in North Carolina
MT
04/08WELLS FARGO MPANY  : JP Morgan Adjusts Wells Fargo & Company PT to $41.50 From $..
MT
04/08WELLS FARGO MPANY  : Announces Major Solar Expansion in North Carolina
BU
04/08CREE  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Cree's Price Target to $115 From $100, Keeps Equal-W..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 564 M - -
Net income 2021 12 041 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,26%
Capitalization 165 B 165 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 268 531
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 41,98 $
Last Close Price 40,03 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY32.64%165 490
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ