WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Wells Fargo mpany : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

09/02/2020

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The live webcast will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.97 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,300 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71 427 M - -
Net income 2020 394 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 715x
Yield 2020 4,91%
Capitalization 99 087 M 99 087 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 266 300
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 29,24 $
Last Close Price 24,05 $
Spread / Highest target 91,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John Richard Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-55.30%99 087
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.13%305 187
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-28.17%244 117
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-27.00%222 754
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.42%179 018
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.-0.43%134 793
