Wells Fargo mpany : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) said today that Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

The live webcast will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/events.

A replay of the webcast will be available for three months.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.97 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,300 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 266,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005640/en/