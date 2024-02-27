Wells Fargo & Company is a leading American banking group. The Net Banking Product (before intra-group eliminations) breaks down by activity as follows: - retail and commercial banking (57,9%): sales of standard and specialized banking products and services (mortgage lending, real estate credit, consumer credit, insurance, etc.); - finance, investment, and market banking (22,9%); - profit management, brokerage, and pension fund management (19.2%). At the end of 2020, the group had USD 1,404.4 billion in current deposits and USD 887.6 billion in current loans.

Sector Banks