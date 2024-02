(Reuters) - Wells Fargo said on Tuesday banking veteran Doug Braunstein will join the bank as its vice chair.

Braunstein had previously spent nearly two decades at JPMorgan Chase, where he was also the chief financial officer.

At Wells, he will be in charge of growing the advisory and corporate finance businesses, the bank said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)