Wells Fargo: new head of WIM Independent Solutions

February 23, 2024

Wells Fargo has announced the appointment of Erik Karanik as head of the Independent Solutions division for its Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) business.



In this role, Erik Karanik will report to WIM CEO Barry Sommers, and will remain a member of WIM's operating committee.



In this newly created position, Erik Karanik will be responsible for accelerating the growth of WIM's independent business.





