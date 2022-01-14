Log in
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/14 07:10:32 am
56.805 USD   +1.44%
WELLS FARGO : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Wells Fargo Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost
RE
Wells Fargo profit rises on asset sales boost

01/14/2022 | 06:59am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo bank branch in suburban Denver

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co reported an 86% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, propped up by gains from the sale of its corporate trust and asset management businesses.

The bank's profit got a boost of $943 million from the sale of the businesses.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank has been in regulators' penalty box since 2016 when a sales practices scandal came to light and has since paid billions in fines and restitution.

Wells Fargo said profit rose to $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $3.09 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.13 per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Dilts-Marshall in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 882 M - -
Net income 2021 19 588 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 223 B 223 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,94x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 253 871
Free-Float 72,7%
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 56,00 $
Average target price 57,09 $
Spread / Average Target 1,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY16.72%223 285
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.6.24%497 164
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.60%399 056
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.82%252 891
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.1.29%197 644
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.07%191 037