       Oct 13 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo's         profit rose in
the third quarter as the U.S. lender benefited from customers
paying higher interest on loans. 
    Net income climbed to $5.77 billion, or $1.48 per share, in
the three months ended Sept. 30, from $3.59 billion, or 86 cents
per share, a year earlier, the bank reported on Friday. 
        
  

