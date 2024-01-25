Jan 25 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo raised CEO Charles Scharf's total compensation for 2023 to $29 million, the bank said on Thursday. (Reporting by Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|49.88 USD
|+0.79%
|+6.88%
|+1.34%
|Jan. 25
|Wells Fargo raises CEO Charles Scharf's 2023 pay to $29 mln
|RE
|Jan. 25
|Tesla goes against the narrative
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|55.34 USD
|+0.78%
|+0.87%
|41 696 M $
|49.88 USD
|+0.79%
|+6.88%
|178 B $
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.34%
|178 B $
|+1.67%
|490 B $
|-0.83%
|260 B $
|+0.26%
|230 B $
|+0.34%
|153 B $
|+0.22%
|150 B $
|-4.82%
|146 B $
|-1.24%
|138 B $
|-16.05%
|133 B $
|+2.74%
|127 B $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Wells Fargo & Company - Nyse
- News Wells Fargo & Company
- Wells Fargo raises CEO Charles Scharf's 2023 pay to $29 mln