  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Wells Fargo & Company
  News
  Summary
    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Wells Fargo says U.S. regulator has terminated 2015 consent order

01/20/2022 | 01:42pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Wells Fargo logo is seen in New York City

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co on Thursday said the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) terminated a 2015 consent order after the bank compensated customers harmed by its faulty product marketing and billing practices.

The consent order https://www.occ.gov/static/enforcement-actions/ea2015-048.pdf related to billing and marketing practices the bank used when it sold various third-party identity theft protection and debt cancellation products to customers dating as far back as 2004.

The bank was required to make whole customers who had bought the products, which typically involves refunds and compensation if the customer incurred additional related costs.

The bank did not disclose the number of customers affected or the total cost of remediation. It said it stopped selling the products in 2017.

While the OCC's decision to end the consent order does not have implications for Wells Fargo's daily operations, it suggests the bank is making progress addressing its legacy regulatory issues, which continue to be an overhang for its share price.

The fourth-largest U.S. bank has been in the regulators' penalty box and paid billions in fines and restitution since September 2016, when its phony accounts sales scandal first came to light.

Wells remains under a $1.95 trillion asset cap that the Federal Reserve imposed, as well as around a dozen consent orders with regulators.

The bank is still working on a separate 2018 sweeping OCC consent order related to its selling of mortgage and auto-insurance products, which imposes a number of constraints on the bank's business.

Wells' Chief Executive Charlie Scharf said last week satisfying the bank's regulators was a "a multi-year effort."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Bill Berkrot)

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 880 M - -
Net income 2021 19 587 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 1,08%
Capitalization 216 B 216 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 249 435
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 55,57 $
Average target price 60,32 $
Spread / Average Target 8,55%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.82%215 934
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.47%438 465
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION4.38%375 134
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.14%251 733
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.2.03%199 677
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.52%189 971