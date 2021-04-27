Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Wells Fargo & Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFC

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wells Fargo scores the latest narrow win for CEO pay

04/27/2021 | 01:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf testifies before a House Financial Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S.

(Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co's executive pay plan for 2020 received backing from only about 57% of investor votes on Tuesday, a narrow win for the company and the latest evidence of the tougher scrutiny that shareholders are putting on CEO compensation this year.

CEO and President Charles Scharf was paid $20.4 million in 2020, down from $34.3 million in 2019, when he was first named to lead the bank, according to the company's proxy statement filed in March. On an annualized basis his total direct compensation in 2020 fell about 12% from $23 million the prior year, according to a January filing.

The board cited the drop in Wells Fargo's financial results for 2020, which were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as one of the reasons for the lower compensation.

But the adjustments were not enough to satisfy investors, who generally cast 90% or more of their advisory votes in favor of corporate compensation. Levels below 80% usually result in revamped pay structures, consultants say.

Influential proxy advisor Institutional Shareholder Services recommended that investors vote against Wells Fargo's pay.

ISS cited concerns including relatively high salaries for top executives, the pay discretion given to its compensation committee, and a decline in the use of performance-based stock awards.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said via e-mail that its directors "will take into consideration the feedback that we have heard through this process, and we will continue our engagement and dialogue with our shareholders going forward."

The bank gave the figure of 57% support for its pay during its annual meeting held Tuesday, which was webcast. The spokeswoman said the figure included votes cast for and against the pay, and abstentions.

Pending a final tally, the vote would be among the lowest for a major U.S. bank in the decade since pay votes were required, according to a separate review by ISS.

The vote was only the latest rebuke from investors against a major U.S. company during this year's proxy season. Just on Monday, Johnson & Johnson won backing for its executive pay from only 57% of votes cast.

As of April 15, about 5% of Russell 3000 companies had failed to win a majority of support for their executive pay, about four times the frequency of last year, according to pay consultant Semler Brossy.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Alexander Smith)

By Ross Kerber and Sohini Podder


© Reuters 2021
All news about WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
01:13pSYSCO  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Sysco PT to $95 From $89, Maintains Overweight Rati..
MT
12:51pWells Fargo scores the latest narrow win for CEO pay
RE
12:03pWELLS FARGO MPANY  : Announces Preliminary Voting Results of 2021 Annual Meeting..
BU
10:39aSBA COMMUNICATIONS  : Wells Fargo Adjusts SBA Communications' Price Target to $3..
MT
10:38aSYSCO  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Sysco's Price Target to $95 from $89, Keeps Overwei..
MT
10:38aPROLOGIS  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Prologis to $125 From $115, Main..
MT
10:37aHUBSPOT  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on HubSpot to $635 From $550, Mainta..
MT
04/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Coasting After Early Advance
MT
04/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Climbing at Start of New Week
MT
04/26WELLS FARGO MPANY  : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Wells Fargo's Price Target to $48 Fro..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 70 962 M - -
Net income 2021 15 325 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 1,21%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 264 513
Free-Float 75,3%
Chart WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo & Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO & COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 46,13 $
Last Close Price 44,14 $
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Charles H. Noski Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY46.26%182 789
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.49%456 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.02%338 521
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.16%278 832
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.83%209 001
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.18.48%202 527
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ