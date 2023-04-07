Advanced search
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
04:03:44 2023-04-06 pm EDT
37.90 USD   +2.74%
Wells Fargo to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings on April 14, 2023

04/07/2023 | 08:01am EDT
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its first quarter 2023 earnings results on Friday, April 14, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

Wells Fargo (Photo: Wells Fargo)

The company will host a live conference call on Friday, April 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-673-9782 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7126 (International/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 7928529#. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 14 through Friday, April 28. Please dial 1-800-813-5529 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-3826 (International/U.S. Toll) and enter passcode: 7515#. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune’s 2022 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-CF


08:01aWells Fargo to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings on April 14, 2023
12:09aUS job growth expected to moderate but remain at brisk pace in March
04/06TSX Hops Back In To Positive Territory Ahead of Easter Holiday
04/06S&P 500 Posts 0.1% Weekly Decline as Industrials, Consumer Discretionary Fall But Gains..
04/06Take Five: An uneasy calm
04/06Raymond James Upgrades Wells Fargo to Strong Buy From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target ..
04/06AIA Group Files for Listing of $600 Million Bonds on Hong Kong Bourse
04/05Major Banks' Profits Face Pressure From Tighter Lending Standards, Other Headwinds, Mor..
04/05As You Sow Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Wells Fargo & Company
04/05Major Banks' Q2 Results Will Be All About the Outlook in 'Tough Environment,' Morgan St..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 79 309 M - -
Net income 2023 17 748 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,06x
Yield 2023 3,44%
Capitalization 143 B 143 B -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 238 000
Free-Float 69,1%
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael P. Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Scott E. Powell Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-8.21%143 152
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.94%375 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 514
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-15.94%222 700
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.32%166 155
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC9.15%138 198
