    WFC   US9497461015

WELLS FARGO & COMPANY

(WFC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/07 08:04:31 am
53.8 USD   +0.32%
Wells Fargo to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on Jan. 14, 2022

01/07/2022 | 08:03am EST
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005021/en/

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)

The company will host a live conference call on Friday, Jan. 14, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. You may listen to the call by dialing 1-888-790-1806 (U.S. and Canada) or 312-470-7125 (international/U.S. Toll) and entering passcode: 4859855. The call will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on Jan. 14 through Friday, Jan. 28. Please dial 1-888-566-0401 (U.S. and Canada) or 203-369-3040 (international/U.S. Toll) and enter passcode: 1422. A webcast replay will also be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

News Release Category: WF-CF


© Business Wire 2022
06:14aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
06:13aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
01/06Wall Street ends lower in choppy trading
RE
01/06SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Trading Mixed; GameStop, Tesla Most Mentioned
MT
01/06Goldman Sachs Lifts Price Target for Wells Fargo to $54 From $52, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
01/06Humana Cuts 2022 Growth Projection for Individual Medicare Advantage Plans; Shares Slum..
MT
01/06JPMorgan Adjusts Wells Fargo & Company Price Target to $57 From $53.50, Maintains Neutr..
MT
01/06Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
01/06WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims rise slightly despite spiraling Omicron cases
RE
01/06NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Tech Stocks Set -3-
DJ
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 881 M - -
Net income 2021 19 572 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 214 B 214 B -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 253 871
Free-Float 72,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 53,63 $
Average target price 55,77 $
Spread / Average Target 3,99%
Managers and Directors
Charles William Scharf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Santomassimo Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Steven D. Black Chairman
Saul van Beurden Senior Executive VP & Head-Technology
Gary Owen Chief Information Security Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY11.78%213 835
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.43%489 156
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION8.18%393 900
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.27%248 588
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-1.15%191 128
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION2.78%180 128